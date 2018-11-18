Alexis Ohanian Posts Adorable Anniversary Message To Wife Serena Williams

Alexis Ohanian Sr. is absolutely not shy about sending love to his wife Serena Williams across his social media accounts. Throughout their relationship, the Reddit co-founder, has sent Williams encouraging messages on game days, shared cute family moments, and has even made Williams his #WCW a time or two. So, it should come as no surprise that on the anniversary of their wedding, Ohanian also took to social media to share his love with the world and send his wife an adorable anniversary message, according to a report from Vogue.

The couple met in 2015 while they were both staying at the same hotel in Rome but it wasn’t quite “love at first sight.” While having breakfast with friends, Williams recalled a slightly hungover Ohanian coming to sit down at the table next to her and her friends. While chatting with Vanity Fair, she said she was kind of annoyed that of all the tables available, the stranger decided to sit right next to hers. Williams’ friend told Ohanian that there was a rat next to his table in an attempt to get him to move.

“We were trying to get him to move and get out of there,” she said. “He kind of refuses and he looks at us. And he’s like, ‘Is there really a rat here?'”

Ohanian eventually won over the tennis superstar and the pair welcomed their daughter in September 2017, and tied the knot November of the same year. Now, a year later, the pair is celebrating their union and look just as happy as the day they exchanged vows.

Ohanian posted a throwback photo to the couple’s wedding day. The black and white shot captured a moment of dancing, the groom standing mid-move next to his bride as she twirls, sending her white dress up and swinging with the motion.

“365 days later. And still dancing,” he captioned the photo.

According to E! News, the wedding took place at New Orleans’ Contemporary Arts Center and a glowing Williams walked down the aisle wearing a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown then later changed into two Versace dresses during the reception. The couple was surrounded by 200 guests, including sister Venus Williams and other celebrity friends.

And speaking of extravagant weddings, the couple also attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal shindig earlier this year.

From the looks of it, Ohanian is a total romantic. In July he posted a photo of himself and his wife taking a gondola ride and enjoying wine in Venice. He captioned the photo, “She wanted Italian for dinner,” which many assumed means he flew Williams to Italy to grab dinner as a romantic grand gesture.

He also took out four giant billboards to welcome Williams back to tennis after she gave birth, according to the Verge.