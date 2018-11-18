Will Smith Pays Tribute To Ex Sheree Zampino In Birthday Message, Calls Her The ‘Best Baby Mama’

It seems Will Smith has a lot of love to give and he’s sending some to ex-wife, Sheree Zampino Fletcher, in a short but sweet birthday tribute, according to a report from People. The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram to wish his ex-wife a happy birthday and called her the “best baby mama ever” with a specially dedicated hashtag.

Will posted a throwback photo of the couple and their son Trey. In the photo, Sheree can be seen wearing a gold top with a red and pink plaid skirt, while Will donned a plain white dress shirt and black pants with a tie to complement his then wife’s outfit. The couple stood next to each other holding a sleepy looking baby Trey between them.

The couple got married in 1992 and welcomed their first child together months later. Their marriage was short-lived and the pair called it quits just three years later in 1995.

Will’s public declaration to his ex raised a few eyebrows as the actor is now married to Jada Pinkett Smith. Many commented on the sweet snap, including comedian Chris Rock who said, “Wow, you have a very understanding wife.”

Sheree also responded to her ex-husband’s post with the following message.

“Awwwwwwwww…thank you baby daddy!!!!!! I love you back! And thank you @treysmith0011 for being the reason we came together,” she said.

She went on to thank Jada for “being an understanding, secure, and absolutely AMAZING wife, mother, Bonus-mom, and Co-parenting partner!”

From the looks of it, Will does have a “very understanding wife.” Jada took to Instagram to wish Sheree a happy birthday with a post of her own. She talked about the journey that led both women to a peaceful place of understanding and co-parenting where they are able to “laugh together, cry together and share joy together within our blended family.”

In her caption, Jada described Sheree as a gift.

Jada also sat down with Will’s ex in an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, where they discussed the fact that Jada started dating Will before his divorce from Sheree was actually finalized, according to a report from Cosmopolitan.

“I did not understand marriage. I didn’t understand divorce. I will say that I probably should’ve fell back,” Jada said.

“You think?” Sheree quickly responded.

During their chat, the women also talked about their disagreements and low points but ultimately the two ended the episode on a good note with Sheree thanking Jada for loving her son.

Will and Jada have been married for 21 years and share two children together but the couple continues to include Will’s eldest son in their family happenings. Access Hollywood pointed out that Sheree was present with Will, Trey, and the rest of the family for the actor’s Grand Canyon bungee jump on his 50th birthday in September.