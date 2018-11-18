Donald And Melania Trump Are ‘Most Shockingly Cruelest’ Couple Ever To Occupy White House, Columnist Claims

'New York Daily News' columnist Linda Stasi attacked the first couple for what she said is rampant cruelty.

Donald and Melania Trump are being slammed as the “most shockingly cruelest couple” ever to occupy the White House, with a New York Daily News columnist taking aim at the “petty” couple.

Both members of the first couple have been no strangers to controversy during their first 22 months in the White House. Donald has generated near-constant criticism, while Melania has not escaped controversy herself. As New York Daily News columnist Linda Stasi wrote, the criticism is warranted as the pair have been especially cruel toward others.

“Melania Trump, whose platform was supposed to be about kindness and the end of bullying, has become, along with her husband, half of the unkindest, least gracious and shockingly cruelest couples to occupy the White House,” Stasi wrote.

Stasi pointed to Melania Trump’s very public demand that deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel be fired. As CNN reported, it was unprecedented for a first lady to wade so deeply into political matters, especially in calling for the firing of a high-ranking official. The report noted that Melania had some bad blood with Ricardel, who was critical of the cost and logistics of the first lady’s recent trip to Africa.

Stasi took issue with the way Melania Trump handled the situation, saying it was an attempt to publicly humiliate Ricardel. She wrote that Melania Trump, whose father was reportedly a member of the Communist Party in his former county, “must think this is how you act when you’re the wife of a cruel dictator.”

The move reportedly shocked many inside the White House, especially after reports that Melania did not know Ricardel personally. Others said it highlighted the rampant back-stabbing that Donald Trump has encouraged within his administration.

The columnist continued to rake Melania for not speaking up amid her husband’s policy to separate immigrant children from their parents and place the children in detention centers. Others had also attacked Melania for her relative silence on the issue and her decision to wear a jacket emblazoned with the words “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” when she did finally make a visit to a child detention center, but Melania did not apologize and later explained that the words were meant as a message to her critics.

.@Lindastasi asks: Are Donald and Melania the cruelest first couple ever? https://t.co/Vjzyj8DIhv pic.twitter.com/vwYblUQsKc — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 17, 2018

Stasi’s anger wasn’t just reserved for Melania. She also listed all the instances of Donald Trump showing cruelty, from throwing paper towels at hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico, to mocking a disabled reporter during the 2016 campaign.