Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Daughter, Kaavia, Already Has Her Own Instagram Page

Is 11-days-old too young to have an Instagram account? If you think it is, you better not tell Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade as they have already set up a page for their newborn daughter.

Kaavia Jams Union Wade was born on November 7 and has become a social media star thanks to all of the photos of her that her famous parents have uploaded to their official pages.

Actress Union’s most recent Instagram post, from Saturday, November 17, featured a selfie in which she’s cradling Kaavia, and the caption reveals some of the little one’s nicknames, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Meanwhile, Wade’s latest post is a shot of him lying in bed with Kaavia and playing with her tiny toes.

“Just brushing up on my counting. One toe, Two toe, Three toe, Four toe. She couldn’t give me the hand so she gave me the foot,” the Miami Heat shooting guard captioned the pic on Instagram.

But now fans of the beautiful baby girl can go directly to Kaavia’s Instagram account to see all of her first adventures in the world.

“Don’t Ask Me | Just Got Here” is the funny statement written in the bio section on Kaavia’s page, which already has more than 116,000 followers.

She is following 11 people, including her mom and dad; her 16-year-old half-brother, Zaire Wade; her cousin, Dahveon Morris; Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.; and the company Frobabies.

There are currently two posts up on Kaavia’s page — the aforementioned photograph of her father playing with her toes and a picture of her eldest sibling feeding her a bottle.

“My big brother [Zaire] came to LA last night and right away started to kiss up to me. #theresanewsheriffintown,” said the cute caption.

Additionally, Kaavia has one snapshot in her Instagram story. It’s of her large family taking a CPR lesson and practicing on baby dolls.

“I love my family. All of this for little ol me,” she wrote across the top of the picture.

It is clear that Kaavia is growing up in a loving family with a great sense of humor.

In the initial report on Kaavia’s birth published on the Inquisitr, it was noted that Union and Wade — who have been married for four years — welcomed their new daughter via a surrogate after many years of heartache and miscarriages. She has three half-brothers fathered by Wade — Zaire, 11-year-old Zion, and 6-year-old Xavier.