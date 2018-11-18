‘Big Mouth’ Renewed For Season 3

When it comes to original animated content, it seems Netflix has discovered the magic formula. In 2017, the streaming giant released the first season of the animated comedy series, Big Mouth, and it became an immediate hit. It was soon renewed for a second season, and it has just been announced that the series is set to have a third season in 2019, according to a report from TV Line.

The series follows a group of seventh-grade friends in the suburbs of New York City as they navigate school, grades, family, and all the hormone-fueled desires and changes that come with puberty. The main characters are best friends, Nick Birch and Andrew Glouberman. The kids are forced to deal with hormone monsters, Maurice and Connie, who encourage them to give in to their sexual desires and angst-filled teenage hysteria, usually at the most inconvenient times.

Throughout the series, the friends encounter people and objects with human attributes that try to offer guidance on their path through puberty. These characters include a talking pillow that is able to conceive, a ghost of Duke Ellington, and even their own genitals.

The upcoming season has not been given an official release date yet, and there isn’t an official trailer, but Netflix has just dropped a teaser across social media.

The series was created by real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, and is filled with a hilarious cast of comedians as reoccurring characters and guest stars. John Mulaney voices the character of Andrew, while Kroll gives life to several characters including Nick. Jenny Slate, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen, and Jessi Klein also voice different characters on the series.

The show draws inspiration from the real-life personal events of its writers.

“Our policy in our writers’ room is we were extremely open to sharing,” Goldberg said on a panel during PaleyFest, according to a report from Variety.

“Whenever we interviewed a writer for the show we’d always say, ‘Tell us about what it was like when you had your first period, or what it was like when you were caught masturbating.’ That was the litmus test because they had to be able to freely open up. We made the room a really safe place where everyone could talk about that,” executive producer Mark Levin added.

Kroll, who joined the conversation via Skype, said creating the show was a form of therapy for him and he hopes others will be able to relate.

“My hope is that people can watch this as a little bit of catharsis of what they were like and how far they’ve come,” he said.