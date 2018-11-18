Meghan Markle Gets Up at 5 a.m. 'Rain Or Shine,' Bombards Staff With Text Messages, Insiders Tell 'Daily Mail'

Just six months into her time in the royal family, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has overwhelmed the palace with her 'whirlwind' work habits, insiders say.

Since she officially joined the British royal family on May 19, with her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has caused a major shakeup in the daily operations of the family. She has a tireless work schedule that insiders say has been “less of a breath of fresh air and more of a whirlwind.”

According to an exclusive report in Britain’s Daily Mail, the duchess climbs out of bed every day at 5 a.m., “rain or shine,” and hits the ground running, often firing off multiple text messages to the royal staff assigned to assist her, earning her the private nickname, “Hurricane Meghan.”

“‘Hurricane Meghan’ is ripping up the rulebooks on everything from fashion to friendships, diplomacy to the etiquette of car doors (the Duchess shuts her own),” the Daily Mail reported.

Though she is believed to have a generally warm relationship with her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, Markle’s independence, particularly when it comes to her fashion choices, have sometimes rankled the highly traditional monarch, who is described as a “a stickler for the rules,” according to the Daily Mail report.

But it is the seemingly boundless energy the 37-year-old former American TV actress brings to her new job that has caused the greatest unrest among palace insiders, the report says.

Despite their warm relationship, Meghan Markle (l) has sometimes annoyed the Queen (r) with her unorthodox habits. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

“She’s an early riser, up at 5 a.m. rain or shine, and it is said palace staff have never experienced anything remotely like Meghan’s formidable work ethic,” the paper reported. “Quite aside from her publicized engagements, Meghan has been conducting a series of ‘undercover’ missions to meet the British people, particularly those associated with good causes.”

Markle’s “‘up and at ’em’ West Coast energy” has proven an “uncomfortable fit” with the often stuffy formality of the tradition-bound royal staff, whose she reportedly peppers with “six or seven” text messages on a daily basis.

Apparently, even the recent announcement of her pregnancy has done nothing to curtail the duchess’ furious pace of daily work — but it has created yet another headache for royal staff. Namely, the expectant mother has created a new level of security concerns, according to a report from Express.

“It is more dangerous now that she is pregnant for sure,” Matt Fiddes, a security specialist who once coordinated security for late pop star Michael Jackson, told the newspaper. “They will 100 percent hire more security for Meghan, I have seen it with other celebrities. As they become more and more pregnant, there will always be more demand. She will restrict her Royal engagements and increase her security massively.”