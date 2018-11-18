Curvy Instagram Star Laci Kay Somers, Once Linked To Tiger Woods, Brags About Sexual Skills In New Music Video

Laci Kay Somers, a top Instagram star with almost 10 million followers, posted a series of especially daring shots on her page leading up to her video release.

Last year, 26-year-old Instagram superstar model Laci Kay Somers, whose revealing posts displaying her curvaceous physique, was somehow reported to be the latest romantic interest of golf champion Tiger Woods, as the Sun reported, but to Somers the rumors — which she has denied — have served merely as a distraction from her career as an Instagram “influencer” and budding recording artist.

In fact, her latest video, accompanying her new single “Bedroom,” was released just this week. Somers seems to make certain that she remains on brand in her music career, having accumulated 9.9 million Instagram followers with her daring, often blatantly sexual posts. In the “Bedroom” video, which is full of barely “safe-for-work” erotic images, Somers boasts about her own sexual abilities.

“Yeah, I know I’m way, way, way hotter than your ex,” she sings — or at least raps — in the new “Bedroom” song. “I know I’m way hotter than your next. You ain’t never had no-one this good at sex.” The full video for “Bedroom” is viewable below on this page.

But despite her clear passion for the amorous physical activity, Somers insists that she’s otherwise straight-laced, according to her LaciKaySomers.com biography.

“People always ask me what I do for fun, for starters I don’t drink, smoke, or party! Instead I enjoy going to the gym, engaging with my fans on social media every day, and traveling!” she says.

“I’m a confident woman who know’s [sic] what she wants out of life, and is willing to make things happen on her own without any help from anyone.”

But what about those Tiger Woods dating rumors? As the Inquisitr has reported, she denies them.

In fact, in an interview with the gossip blog Sarah Scoop, Somers flatly denied not only that has dated Woods, but that she has any association with the record-setting golf start all.

“I have never met Tiger in person, never spoken to him over the phone, and have never had any interaction with him over any devices whatsoever including social media,” Somers told the blog. “We don’t know each other.”

She also told Sarah Scoop that life as an Instagram superstar “isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.”

“It’s fun, but it’s a lot more work than people think. I consider myself a full-time influencer because I’m constantly influencing people and showcasing my personal life on a daily basis,” she said.

Watch Somers’ new video for “Bedroom,” below.

On her LaciKaySomers.com site, she also lets her fans in on several “fun facts” about herself, including that she is a registered nurse, she does not eat red meat except for burgers from California’s popular In-N-Out Burger chain, and “I Netflix and Chill all the time.”