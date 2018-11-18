Scott Disick Finally Shares Couples Pic With Sofia Richie On Instagram

A while back, the Hollywood Life detailed how Sofia Richie was reportedly wondering why her boyfriend, Scott Disick, doesn’t share many photos of them on social media. That was back in late October. Since then, Scott has mainly shared photos of himself or his kids, with Sofia finally making it onto his Instagram today.

The photo shows the two hanging out on a couch, as Sofia sat with her legs out while looking at a tablet or large book. Scott looked at the camera, as his left leg laid casually on Sofia’s. It doesn’t even seem like Sofia knew the photo was being taken. And although it’s not exactly a lovey-dovey couples photo, it’s certainly better than nothing at all, if Richie was really feeling left out. Plus, Disick added a caption saying, “Wondering how long it’s gonna take before she steals my hoodie.”

Unfortunately for Sofia, dating Scott comes with a ton of speculation over his relationship with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. And according to the Inquisitr, the situation has reportedly left the young model questioning his faithfulness. And all of her worrying seems to have started affecting Richie. It’s hard to know why she suspects infidelity, but it probably doesn’t help that her boyfriend spends lots of time with his ex to be with his kids.

Meanwhile, Sofia seems to be focusing on herself when it comes to her Instagram. Because even though she supposedly wishes Disick would include her more on his social media, she doesn’t really feature him either. In fact, the last time Scott made an appearance on her page was October 6. And that photo wasn’t a couples picture, as Disick was only in the photo in a mirror reflection.

There’s been speculation that Scott is keeping his relationship low-key online in order to keep Kourtney from getting jealous. Whatever it is, maybe things are taking a turn for the better on the social media front.

This attitude also seems to extend to Sofia when she’s giving interviews, detailed Cosmopolitan. They noted that she seemed taken aback by a question about some sneakers she was promoting, as it tied into her boyfriend unexpectedly.

“Yeah, [Scott] actually showed me the shoe line and said, ‘these are really cute sneakers you should wear these.’ Then they reached out. And it all worked out from there.”

When pressed about whether she is bothered by personal relationship questions, this is how she responded.