Zoe Kravitz Says Lily Allen Kissed Her Without Permission

There are usually two sides to most stories, and it looks like Zoe Kravitz is ready to share her side. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen, The Big Little Lies actress got candid about a kiss shared with singer Lily Allen, according to a report from Fox News.

Earlier this year, Allen released her memoir, My Thoughts Exactly, where she shared personal stories about her struggle with bulimia, her journey to getting sober, how she headbutted Orlando Bloom during a star-studded Halloween event, and how she made out with actress Zoe Kravitz while the pair partied together in NYC. But it seems like not all events happened the way Allen remembers. According to Kravitz, the kiss mentioned in Allen’s book wasn’t exactly consensual.

During the Q&A segment of the show, a fan called in with a question for the 29-year-old actress. The fan wanted to know whether or not Allen had given her a heads up before including the story of the kiss in her book.

Kravitz initially asked, “Who’s Lily Allen?” before continuing to explain what happened from her perspective.

“If by kissing she means ‘attacking,’ then yes, she kissed me,” Zoe said. “She attacked me.”

Cohen then followed up, asking if that’s the way Allen had portrayed the incident in her book to which she responded that she wasn’t aware the story would be included and Allen had written the tale as if “I wanted it.”

Kravitz also got a little snarky after being asked if she read the book.

“I don’t think anybody read the book,” she responded.

According to Cosmopolitan, an excerpt from Allen’s book read as follows.

“For my New York shows, Zoe Kravitz and her band Lolawolf supported me, so I got to know Zoe a bit. We became friends. Zoe and I went out partying and ended up kissing.”

The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald actress and her co-star, Eddie Redmayne, were making the promotional rounds for their recently released film. The pair also participated in a prank interview for The One Show with Alex Jones. During the interview, Redmayne and Kravitz were being instructed by a group of children unbeknownst to Jones. The kids told Redmayne to sneeze at different moments, while Kravitz was instructed to steal Jones’s water, a report from the Independent stated.

“To say I was nervous was an understatement. It was pretty hard to keep a straight face when the children told me to start sneezing uncontrollably — I pretty much lost it,” Redmayne admitted.

The hilarious prank is set to be a part of the BBC Children In Need Appeal Night.