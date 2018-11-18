Michael Avenatti Not Giving Up On 2020 Run

'I'm still considering it.'

Lawyer Michael Avenatti, best known for representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels, has not given up on his 2020 run for the highest office in the land. Despite his recent run-ins with the law, the lawyer is still eyeing the White House. “I’m still considering it,” he told USA Today in a statement.

Rising to prominence thanks to his involvement in the Daniels vs. Trump case, Avenatti has since become a frequent cable news contributor – a political commentator of sorts, willing to resist Trump’s agenda by seemingly any means necessary – but scandals continue to stick to the lawyer, as his reputation deteriorates. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Avenatti was caught orbiting Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s viral campaign, apparently in an effort to funnel money to his own super PAC, and bring attention to himself.

This week, as first reported by TMZ, Avenatti was arrested after a woman filed a domestic violence report against him. “Swollen and bruised” with “red marks” on both cheeks, the woman reportedly had multiple physical confrontations with the lawyer at an apartment building in Los Angeles.

“She hit me first. This is bulls***, this is f***ing bulls***,” is what Avenatti reportedly howled before being escorted by law enforcement, but according to TMZ‘s police sources it was indeed the lawyer that had injured the woman, subsequently kicking her out of the apartment.

Michael Avenatti said he may still pursue a 2020 presidential run.https://t.co/bnPN4qRiM8 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 18, 2018

Avenatti vehemently denied the accusations, as well as news reports, claiming via Twitter to have been framed, and likening himself to Head of Special Counsel investigation into Russian election interference and possible coordination with the Trump campaign Robert Mueller. Much like Mueller, Avenatti claims, he is being discredited and set up by the Republican Party.

In spite of the circumstances, the lawyer is eyeing a 2020 presidential run.

“I will not be intimidated. The measure of a person is how they get up when they are knocked down,” he told USA Today. The publication notes that some critics have accused Avenatti of helping Brett Kavanaugh get confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court by bringing his client Julie Swetnick into focus, and therefore discrediting other Kavanaugh accusers.

USA Today further notes that Avenatti’s touring of the United States and numerous appearances at Democratic Party fundraising events indicate that the lawyer could indeed make a serious bid for president in 2020. Now, with allegations of domestic violence looming over his name, Avenatti appears to be devolving into a marginal figure in Democratic circles.

It remains to be seen whether or not Avenatti will run for president in 2020, but if he does his most recent run-ins with the law will likely cause headache for his campaign team.