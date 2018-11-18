Ariana Grande Posts Bathroom Selfie Of Herself In Pink Top, Quoting Lyrics From ‘Thank U, Next’

Ariana Grande is having a good night, posting an Instagram photo that garnered 750,000 likes in the 15 minutes after it was published.

The pop singer posted a bathroom selfie of herself on Saturday, wearing a “fuzzy” pink top and nothing else on her torso, baring her shoulders as she posed with her iPhone held up in one hand, her other arm held to the side. Below her belly, Grande was wearing jeans and what appeared to be a standard leather belt.

Grande held her head to the side in the picture as well, possibly for a semi-seductive pose, but which also could be to allow her to check out her look on her phone as she snapped the pic.

Grande also took the opportunity to promote her new single, “thank u, next,” by captioning the picture in a special way.

“n I’m so good with that,” the pop star wrote, according to reporting from Headline Planet.

The line is a reference to a verse in the song in which Grande sings an ode to her ex-boyfriends, but recognizes it’s time for her to reconnect with herself for a change. The line specifically implies she’s happy with the decision to focus on her own needs for a change.

Grande’s focus on self-love may be well-placed. Her most recent breakup was with comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, with whom she was engaged. Prior to Davidson, Grande has not been single for an extended period of time since 2008 — dating Graham Phillips, Jai Brooks, Nathan Sykes, Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Mac Miller, and Davidson during that time, according to previous reporting from the Inquisitr.

The breakup with Davidson and the death of her ex, Miller, took an especially hard toll on the singer. A source close to Grande further elaborated on why she was committed to being by herself for awhile.

“The past couple of years have been incredibly difficult for Ariana and she rushed into the engagement with Pete. It wasn’t an easy breakup and she doesn’t want to date anyone for a while so she can focus on herself instead.”

Grande is also likely getting prepared for an immense touring schedule starting next spring. The tour lasts from the middle of March until June of 2019, culminating at New York’s Madison Square Garden on the 18th of that month.

“She’s excited to get on tour and throw herself into her music,” the same source said about the pop singer.