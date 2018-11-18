America’s Got Talent judge Melanie “Mel B” Brown is about to reunite with the group that made her famous, the Spice Girls, but she may not be doing it just for their legions of adoring fans; she may be in need of the large paycheck.

Scary Spice has revealed that her taxing divorce from ex-husband Stephen Belafonte left her with less than $1,000 of the multi-million dollar fortune she made from her days singing with the international girl group. The shocking confession was made in her upcoming memoir, Brutally Honest.

“In the past 20-something years of my life, I have made more than [$100 million],” she writes in the book, according to the Sun.

“When I met my second husband [Belafonte], I had a house, and a loft apartment in L.A., and a good career. When I left him, I walked away with nothing but $936 in a bank account and suitcases full of clothes, books, and toys. I didn’t care. I was happy. My kids were happy. Finally, after 10 years, I was free.”

In the book, Mel explains that Belafonte was very controlling and even abusive throughout their 10-year marriage, and that she went from being “an independent single mom” to a “woman who didn’t know her bank details, didn’t make decisions, and had no friendly relationships with old friends or family.”

The 43-year-old entertainer doesn’t believe any other woman could have survived what she went through and hopes the book will serve as a cautionary tale for the next female he seeks a relationship with.

“This is a bad, twisted person who’s going to prey on a woman’s vulnerability, openness, or happiness and just crush every part of it,” said Mel.

She said that Belafonte made her feel “ugly” and “like a waste of space,” but, among other things, she was worried about the “library of sex tapes” that he had that could potentially ruin her career and destroy her family.

Mel and Belafonte — whose bitter divorce was finalized last December — have one daughter together, 7-year-old Madison Brown Belafonte, whom they share custody of.

She also has two other daughters from previous relationships: 19-year-old Phoenix Chi Gulzar, from her first marriage to dancer Jimmy Gulzar, and 11-year-old Angel Iris Murphy Brown, fathered by ex-boyfriend Eddie Murphy.

Mel’s book, Brutally Honest, comes out on November 27, and, on Monday, January 7, she will return to TV, judging NBC’s America’s Got Talent-spinoff show, AGT: The Champions. The Spice Girls’ Spice World – 2019 U.K. Tour kicks off May 24 in Dublin, Ireland.