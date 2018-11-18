Ezra Miller Wore Lingerie, Heels, And Lipstick For Playboy Shoot

Since his rise to fame, Ezra Miller has been constantly pushing the boundaries and challenging gender norms with his out-of-the-box way of thinking, his creative approach to fashion, and his ultra-fly gender-fluid outfits. Throughout his career, the Fantastic Beasts actor has worn several outfits that have been deemed women’s clothing and his Playboy wardrobe choices were no different.

Miller, who came out as queer to Out Magazine in 2012, wore several outfits for the shoot and a short behind the scenes clip was posted to Playboy’s Instagram account. In the clip, viewers are able to catch glimpses of all Miller’s clothing choices. The polished images were then posted to the magazine’s website with an accompanying interview.

In one photo he can be seen wearing an open front black floral blouse that shows off his chest hair with black high-waisted panties, and fishnet stockings. He pairs the blouse with a gray blazer and completes the outfit with a pair of black stilettos. Another shot shows Miller donning the signature Playboy bunny ears in black while wearing a white jumper, black heels, and bright red lipstick. In the third photo, Miller has opted for a light pink pair of bunny ears and matching lingerie. He can be seen wearing a pink lace bodysuit with a ruffled teddy.

In the interview that accompanied the photoshoot, The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor opened up about his relationship status, his experience with abuse, and his role as Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

When it comes to his love life, Miller also strays from seemingly traditional relationship structures. He said he prefers polyamory and calls his group of lovers a polycule.

“I’m trying to find queer beings who understand me as a queer being off the bat, who I make almost a familial connection with, and I feel like I’m married to them 25 lifetimes ago from the moment we meet,” he said.

“And then they are in the squad — the polycule. And I know they’re going to love everyone else in the polycule because we’re in the polycule, and we love each other so much.”

Miller has also dealt with his share of abuse. He revealed that the storyline of The Perks of Being a Wallflower was easily relatable for him. In the movie, his character Patrick was attacked by the high school football player he was secretly having a relationship with.

“I’ve survived abuse for sure, for sure, in a lot of capacities, starting from a pretty young age,” he said.

“There was a close friend who I had a sexual relationship with who really, really turned on me in a violent way. So that Perks story was pretty close to home for me.”

Miller’s full interview is available on Playboy.