North Carolina Woman, Brigette Baldwin, Accused Of Killing Eight Cats, Starving Seven Dogs

In a tragic incident related to animal abuse, a woman in Raleigh has been accused of killing eight cats and starving seven dogs.

Per a report by WNCT, the accused — identified as Brigette Baldwin — broke down in tears while a Wake County prosecutor described the conditions of the animals when officers found them. Speaking in a court on Friday, the prosecutor said the following.

“There were six dogs in the house. Four were in the living room with no food and water. Two were locked in the bedroom with no food and water. Every dog was extremely emaciated. There were feces and urine everywhere.”

Officers learned about the tragic condition of the animals when they went to serve an eviction notice at a Garner apartment where Baldwin lived. They found four dead cats and six starving dogs at Baldwin’s house. In the police warrants, the condition of all the dogs was described as “extremely emaciated.”

According to the details provided by the report, the dogs included a “forty-pound black lab mix, a 15-pound beagle, a 4-month-old black lab puppy, a black and white pit bull, and a shih tzu.” The shih tzu was so badly matted that officers couldn’t even determine its sex.

Per the report, the discovery at the apartment led officers to a home on Chelsea Drive in Raleigh, where a neighbor named Richard Smith was surprised when the incident was described to him. He informed that Baldwin had inherited the home a few years ago.

“Surprised and shocked, because I never expected, especially when I was familiar with her.”

According to Smith, who lived across the home for some time, he used to see “Baldwin and others collecting mail, but he hadn’t seen anyone at the home in more than a month.”

“With all the animals that were supposedly around, I never heard a sound,” Smith informed.

“That’s the part I can’t figure out. Why didn’t I hear anything? If I’d heard dogs barking and stuff like that, I would have immediately said what’s going on, because there was nobody there. Nope. Not a sound.”

The prosecutor told the court that when officers examined the house, they found four cats whose bodies had badly decomposed and a starving dog locked in a crate.

“Animal patrol showed up with the sheriff’s department again. Then came the fire department with two fire engines and hazardous material,” Smith added.

Per Wake County Animal Services, six of the dogs are currently being taken care of at the shelter. They added that the animals are not yet up for adoption, but once the case is completed, they might be ready.

Following the incident, the judge ordered that Baldwin must undergo a mental health evaluation if she makes bond. The court further prohibited her from owning any animals.