Neil Young On Trump’s Denial Of Climate Science: ‘It Really Is Time For A Reckoning With This Unfit Leader’

Young lost his home in the California wildfires.

After losing his home in the California wildfires, rock legend Neil Young took to his blog to criticize President Donald Trump’s denial of climate science, the Huffington Post reports. The real reason for the damage that has occurred is not “mismanagement” as Trump has suggested, according to Young, but climate change. “The extreme weather events and our extended drought is part of it,” Young wrote, before continuing.

“Our temperatures are higher than ever here in our hottest summer on record. That has not helped. D.T. seems to be the Denier. It really is time for a reckoning with this unfit leader. Maybe our new Congress can help. I sure hope so.”

Young’s comments are in reference to Donald Trump’s frequent and continuous denial of climate change. This is, in fact, one of the few issues Trump has remained consistent on over the years. In a 2012 Twitter post, Trump argued that the concept of global warming “was created by and for the Chinese” in an effort to “make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.”

The president’s views appear to have evolved, at least to an extent. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Trump now seems to be of the opinion that climate change is not a hoax invented by the Chinese. The president now, apparently, acknowledges that climate change is, in fact, real, but remains unsure about its causes.

Today, while visiting areas devastated by the fire, Trump reaffirmed that he indeed does not believe that climate change is to blame for the disaster, according to CNN. “I have a strong opinion. I want a great climate. We’re going to have that,” the president said after blaming the alleged mismanagement of California forests.

Donald Trump’s most recent statements, although perhaps unsurprising to most of those familiar with his and his administration’s stances on environmental science, appear to have angered Neil Young. Apart from calling for a “reckoning” with Trump, Young reminded his fans that this is the second home he has lost in a fire. Young added that he has talked to firefighters who claim to have never seen anything similar.

Neil Young loses home in California wildfires, blasts Trump for failing to address climate change: https://t.co/gEYbFpKo00 pic.twitter.com/4ijgFSDOeT — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) November 12, 2018

In a final dig at Trump, Neil Young asked his fans to “imagine” a fit leader, and an unfit leader who cares more about his own opinion than about the people. “Imagine a leader who defies science, saying these solutions shouldn’t be part of his decision-making on our behalf….now imagine a fit one,” the musician concluded.

Neil Young is not the first celebrity to criticize Trump’s denial of climate science. While accepting a patron award for his work with Conservation International at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards, Hollywood star Harrison Ford went a step further than Young arguing that politicians who deny climate change are threatening to “obviate the changes” that scientists, activists, and government officials alike have made over the years in an effort to sustain human life.