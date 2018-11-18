Comedy Horror ‘Garden Party Massacre’ Gets Spring 2019 Release

Garden Party Massacre is a screwball comedy mixed with a slasher horror movie, which plans to hit the market for fans on March 12, 2019 thanks to SGL Entertainment, reports Broadway World. Viewers can expect to see plenty of gore splattering the grass and white picket fence, as will the laughs. The film is a fast-paced, wacky horror spoof reminiscent of Shaun of the Dead and Tucker and Dale vs. Evil.

Award-winning film director Gregory Blair has brought the film to life in collaboration with SGL Entertainment. Already, the film has won more than a dozen awards on the festival circuit and has appeared on several Top 10 lists to date, cites Broadway World. Awards include Best Feature at FANtastic Horror Film Festival, Outstanding Horror Comedy at Zed Fest Film Festival, Best Film at Lucky Strike Film Festival, Outstanding Horror/Comedy Feature at Los Angeles Academy of Film Awards, Best Narrative Feature: Comedy at Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Award and Best Comedy at Artists and Aliens Film Festival. Meanwhile, the awards continue to roll in, making Garden Party Massacre a must see for horror fans as well as comedy fans.

At the beginning of the film, a pleasant and friendly backyard gathering goes completely awry after an unexpected guest shows up to the scene carrying a pickaxe. Critics are calling the film “hilarious,” “brilliant,” and a “comedic romp.”

Garden Party Massacre appears to be a spoof of the 1982 classic horror movie, Slumber Party Massacre, in which a group of young ladies gathers together for a slumber party only to be attacked by a drill-wielding madman.

Garden Party Massacre has also won five Best Ensemble awards as well as several other acting accolades for its cast. The cast includes: Andy Gates from fan favorite “Grimm,” Nichole Bagby from On The Rocks, Lise Hart from Deadly Revisions — also directed by Gregory Blair — Gregory Blair himself, who has also played in Escape The Night, Dawna Lee Heising from Revenge of the Samurai Cop, Matt Weinglass from Jimmy Kimmel Live! and David Leeper. It is written and directed by Gregory Blair. The film’s runtime is 71 minutes.

So far, there are eight critical reviews of the film. John Migliore from Indie Horror Online has stated that the film “has a distinctly theatrical flavour that’s very refreshing.”