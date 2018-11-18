XXXTentacion Life Story Will Reportedly Be Turned Into A TV Pilot

Rapper XXXTentacion’s short life could one day be immortalized on the small screen. Complex Magazine reports that a production company recently held a casting call for actors to play the role of the deceased 20-year-old artist in a TV pilot.

According to Complex, the name of the production company is Base Entertainment and they aren’t known for producing television. Based on their website, it looks like their primary area of expertise is in the production of live performances. They’ve worked with acts like Criss Angel and Magic Mike Live among others.

So, their involvement in the as yet unnamed XXXTentacion TV pilot seems unusual.

As Complex notes, the call for actors was posted on Backstage.com and asked for African American men/ men of African descent to audition who are between the ages of 18 and 25. Applicants should also be between 5’4″-5’8.” The height requirement is understandable when you remember that XXXTentacion was 5′ 6.″

On Twitter reactions to the news were mixed. More than a few people indicated that they’d be open to the idea of a TV show about his life as long as it didn’t try to hide some of the uglier aspects of it.

“As long as they don’t gloss over what a monster he was to the women in his life, I’ll watch it.,” wrote Twitter user with the handle @renwins.

“No one deserves to die the way he did,” wrote user @Brii_Gees. “But if you’re going to cover his life, make sure you cover EVERYTHING he’s done.”

As the BBC reports, in a recently unearthed tape, XXXTentacion seems to confess to a litany of crimes. The rapper had previously been charged for domestic violence and witness tampering. He was about to go on trial for said charges when he died. Miami Dade’s state attorney’s office states that they believe the recording may have been secretly made around the time of his arrest in 2016.

During the tape, he talks about using intimidation tactics against his ex-girlfriend and confesses to multiple stabbings.

“I’m on [Miami] New Times for stabbing, how many people they put in the news? They said three, it was eight,” he says at one point. He also discussed stabbing a former manager.

As Pitchfork notes both the defense and the prosecution are treating the tape as a confession.

The controversial rapper whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy was murdered in Florida in June, as he was leaving a motorcycle dealership. He was shot while in his SUV after it was approached by two men.