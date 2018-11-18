Instagram Favorite Demi Rose Wears Very Revealing Jacket As She Meets With Other Social Media Influencers

The 23-year-old model made a big impression with fans.

Demi Rose Mawby certainly knows how to stand out — even when she’s in a room full of people who also excel at self-promotion.

The social media star took to Instagram to share a picture from what she called an “influencers brunch,” a meeting of fellow social media mavens where they socialized and likely shared some best practices on how to gain likes and followers.

Demi’s picture showed plenty of skin, with a jacket that showed off her cleavage while still maintaining a good amount of class. It quickly racked up more than 10,000 likes and thousands of supportive comments.

“amazing!!!” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous” wrote another.

The 23-year-old has gained close to 8 million followers largely through sharing racy pictures. As the Express noted, the British model has built her entire career off her famously curvy physique and a keen ability to connect with followers on social media.

She was also able to leverage a high-profile relationship into more fame, the report noted.

“The star hit the headlines back in May 2016, after she briefly dated American rapper Tyga, real name Micheal Ray Stevenson, who had previously been in a relationship with Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner.”

She has now built a network of similarly minded social media stars, hosting the “influencer brunch” this week to meet with others who have used Instagram and other social media as a vehicle to launch their careers.

Popularity didn’t always come easy for Demi Rose. As the Mirror reported last year, as she was bursting onto the social media scene, she had a very difficult time in school and was often bullied for her looks.

While some could have likely been attributed to jealousy for her physique, Demi Rose said it still left her anxious to leave school.

“Bullies used to throw chewing gum in my hair and pull chairs away as I was about to sit on them. I hated it,” she said. “They all thought I looked and acted weird. I couldn’t wait to finish.”

She has come a long way since then, and is held up as one of the top social media “influencers” — those who gain a huge following and use their social media as something of a marketing platform. Rose is estimated to have made millions of dollars by utilizing her Instagram page to promote her brands.

Those who want to check out an Instagram influencer at the top of her game can check out Demi Rose’s Instagram page.