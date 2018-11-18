Kris Jenner Reportedly Blasts Tristan Thompson And IG Models He Allegedly Cheated With

Khloe Kardashian may have forgiven Tristan Thompson for his highly publicized infidelity, but unfortunately, her mother Kris Jenner still hasn’t gotten over the pain and embarrassment the NBA baller inflicted on her daughter. According to Hollywood Life, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch has reportedly blasted Tristan, offering her take on the situation. Although Tristan has been quite remorseful, Kris isn’t so sure his remorse is for the right reasons.

In a preview clip for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris blatantly offered her take on the situation. While talking to Kim, Kris weighed in on the drama surrounding Khloe and Tristan. The NBA baller has apologized for his actions, but Kris believes he did so for selfish reasons. After Tristan was outed for cheating, Khloe’s fans wasted no time firing back at him. From posting scathing comments about him on social media to booing him during NBA games, Tristan faced mounting backlash.

“He was very remorseful and was feeling obviously sick over everything that happened,” Kris initially revealed. Kim then chimed in, “But I told him, ‘I think you’re more remorseful because it’s affecting your job. I think he’s more embarrassed that he looks stupid, ’cause [of] the public … booing him. And I think it’s more of that than anything, and I told him that.”

Kris and Kim went on to share details about their intense heart to heart with Tristan. For those who don’t know, the Cleveland Cavaliers star reportedly had to face the wrath of the Kardashian clan after reports of his alleged infidelity began circulating online. Kim admitted the infidelity discussion was relatively uncomfortable but she believes it was needed in order for the family to move past it.

“We all expressed exactly how we felt,” Kim continued. “I think the convo was going okay at the beginning and then it got heated. I don’t know, it just kind of took a left turn. Overall, I think it was definitely necessary for us to let out how we all felt, and since he is the father of Khloé’s baby, I definitely wanted to take the time to hear what he had to say.”

The incriminating photos of Tristan caused lots of friction between him and Khloe, who was actually in her third trimester of pregnancy. Although the Kardashians have reconciled with Tristan, they were reportedly very disappointed in his actions when the scandal made headlines. However, many news outlets shed light on a different perspective of the scandal.

When Khloe and Tristan began dating, his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig was pregnant with his child. So, the situation has been widely described as “patterned behavior” on Tristan’s part and karma where Khloe is concerned. But nevertheless, Khloe Kardashian has been determined to try and make things work with Tristan despite her alleged trust issues.