Josh Duhamel And Fergie Caught Sharing Friendly Hug One Year After Break-Up

Duhamel is also rumored to be missing the 'Big Girls Don't Cry' singer.

Josh Duhamel and Fergie went through a painful divorce after they were married for eight years, but that didn’t stop them from sharing a friendly hug and looking like a happy couple while they were out and about in LA on Friday morning. The two shared the warm embrace three months after 46-year-old Duhamel and his former girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, called it quits.

The two had met for morning coffee, and 43-year-old Fergie dressed casually, wearing a black leather jacket over her workout duds. Duhamel sported a baseball cap and wore a gray tee over green pants.

According to Hollywood Life, Josh Duhamel and Fergie seemed to be enjoying each other’s company during the outing and said that they appeared to be “happy and relaxed” during their morning meet up. The warm embrace between the two happened when they parted each other’s company.

The Safe Haven star and the Grammy-winning singer co-parent their 5-year-old son Axel together, so it’s good that there isn’t friction between them.

Speaking of friction, the Love, Simon actor missing Fergie was rumored to be a big reason that it didn’t work out between him and 28-year-old Eiza. A source told ET Online that, “Josh and Fergie have been talking often. He has done everything to keep their parenting relationship intact, but he also misses her.”

The source went on to say that Josh Duhamel said that his and Fergie’s break up was still painful to him and that he had worked hard to move on from his eight-year marriage.

Eiza had been “a wonderful companion for him during a very difficult time,” the source added.

Josh Duhamel started seeing the From Dusk til Dawn actress back in February, but they kept things on the down low for months. The couple took their romance public during a sushi date in Beverly Hills in June, and by July had announced their break up.

The source for ET Online said that Duhamel and Eiza Gonzales attributed the split partially to tough work schedules, but said that they also called it quits because “they truly are on different pages and the timing just wasn’t right.”

The source additionally claimed that, “After Josh and Fergie split, he wasn’t expecting to get involved with anyone so soon and, in the end, Josh didn’t have the same goals as Eiza.”

The ET Online source additionally said that the split between Duhamel and Gonzalez has some of his “inner circle” thinking that this might be the perfect opportunity for him and Fergie to reconcile. And Friday’s pictures of Josh Duhamel and Fergie hugging it out can definitely leave fans wanting to see a rekindled romance happen between the attractive couple.

In lieu of that, fans can be happy in the fact that the two of them are remaining amicable for the sake of their son, Axel.