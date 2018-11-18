Chloe Ferry Twerked Poolside In Dubai With Sam Gowland

The 'Geordie Shore' co-stars are having a blast in Dubai.

MTV UK reported recently on Chloe Ferry’s activities at a pool party in Dubai. It turns out that Ferry was having fun with a certain special someone that has some people green with envy. Geordie Shore co-star Sam Gowland was with Ferry in Dubai while she twerked, smoked, and drank by the poolside. Chloe and Sam enjoyed a bit of poolside fun before Chloe got up to give an impressive booty shake.

A video of the duo was recorded, showing Ferry wearing a sexy neon peach bikini and showing off her curves. Meanwhile Sam donned a snake detailed shirt with a gold chain and watch. Most recently, Chloe has been throwing herself into a new fitness regime over the past few months, and her figure truly showed off the hard work that she has put into her body.

Just last week, Sam surprised his co-star with an Instagram post that was captioned, “When u come home and surprise chlo with a trip to Dubai next week she is bussing!!!” The caption included a heart and an earth emoji. Since touching down in the United Arab Emirates, the pair has obviously been enjoying their time in Dubai together.

The couple has taken exciting Instagram snaps of each other during their exciting holiday vacation while having fun in the sunshine. One of the shots shared to Instagram is of Chloe relaxing on a beach towel, her hair in a messy bun with a hair band holding back fly away bangs. In this particular shot, Ferry is wearing a very tiny, black string bikini. Her golden tan is glistening against the white sands.

Another image shows Ferry having a blast on a Can-Am in the desert sands. The helmet is obscuring her lovely face; however, her body is looking rocking as always. She sports a pair of skin-tight capri leggings, sneakers, and a colorful bikini top. Sam has captured multiple amazing shots of Chloe Ferry while enjoying her time in Dubai. The most recent is of Ferry in the back of a car, maybe a limo, wearing a glittering black, one sleeved gown. Her makeup is stunning, cheekbones glistening just like her dress. Her hair is hanging off her shoulder in a soft braid.

Chloe captioned that image with “Food time,” tagging STK Dubai JBR, an acclaimed streak house. To complete the caption, she shared a plate and fork emoji.