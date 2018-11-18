Frankie Muniz ‘Devastated And Exhausted’ After A Very Bad Week Filled With Death And Disaster

The former ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star can definitely use some good news.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors co-host Frankie Muniz is having a terrible week, and he shared all of the details in a series of social media posts throughout the hard times.

First, let’s back up to November 6 when the Malcolm in the Middle alum posted a smiling photo in which he is surrounded by Double Stuff Oreo cookies to Instagram.

“This is easily one of the best days of my life,” he jokingly wrote as the pic’s caption.

A couple of days later, he was off on a much-deserved vacation in France with his beautiful girlfriend, Paige Price.

So, things seemed to be looking good for the 32-year-old star.

But, on November 15, after returning to California, things started to go way downhill rather quickly.

Muniz wrote a tweet that explained that his Uncle Skip had died and that his house was flooded — by his very own cat!

“I arrived home from my uncle’s funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water,” he sadly said on Twitter.

“Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture… All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone.”

In another tweet, he said that the events of the week had left him “devastated and exhausted.”

“I’ve cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting. I just need some support.”

However, in Muniz’s next Twitter message, he explained that he is actually getting a lot of support to help him through the pain and trauma from his girlfriend of two years, model and actress Price.

“I’d be lost without her. She’s so strong and exactly what I need,” said the man who placed third in Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars in 2017.

I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it's true. You wouldn't believe the destruction. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

As if dealing with death and destruction weren’t enough, Muniz couldn’t even properly relax at the hotel he had to book since he could not stay in his watered-down home.

“Just woke up to fire alarms and had to evacuate the hotel we are staying in because of what happened to our house. This has been an eventful week,” he tweeted in the early morning on Saturday, November 17.

Hopefully, things will soon start picking up again for the talented entertainer. In addition to his co-hosting gig on DWTS: Juniors, Muniz has a starring role in the psychological thriller The Black String, and manages the alternative band Astro Lasso.