The Democratic Party Is ‘Some Kind Of Religion That Is Basically Godless,’ Texas Pastor Says

'God will not bless America or make us a great nation.'

In the aftermath of 2018, as the United States of America stands perhaps more divided than ever, a Texas pastor – evidently disappointed with the results of the elections – took it upon himself to proclaim that the Democratic Party is “some kind of religion that is basically godless.”

Pastor Ed Young’s comments, according to Raw Story, are far from an anomaly in the state of Texas, where religious leaders and Republican politicians continue to smear the Democratic Party as a godless entity that has “embraced legal abortion and moral anarchy.” Another Texas pastor predicted before the election that the United States is about to be attacked by “supernatural evil.”

For Pastor Ed Young, however, the general godlessness is not unique to Democratic politicians. Democratic voters – all Democrats, in fact – are the same, which is why the United States is, apparently, a cursed country. “This is represented by every Democrat I know. God will not bless America or make us a great nation,” the pastor said.

In the era of Trump, the lines between religion and policy appear to have been blurred. For instance, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, political consultant and pundit currently serving as Counselor to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, said in the aftermath of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that “general anti-religiosity” is to blame for what is the deadliest attack on Jews in American history.

But Conway is merely an exemplar of a trait many in the Trump universe appear to possess: The tendency to mix policy and religion whenever they deem fit, and conversely to reject the mixture when they deem it inappropriate. Fox News host Tucker Carlson, according to the Wrap, “kept a straight face” as one of his guests held a monologue about alleged “endangerment” of white Christians. However, as the Inquisitr reported, Carlson threatened to throw another guest off his show after the guest dared suggest that Jesus would be opposed to Donald Trump’s border wall.

A Texas pastor calls Democrats ‘godless’: ‘God will not bless America’ https://t.co/xR5GdMC6ax — Star-Telegram (@startelegram) November 17, 2018

None of this comes as a surprise given that Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence is – according to the Guardian – thought to be an influential power in the White House. “America’s semi-civil civil war continues, with religion a proxy for the political divide,” the British publication noted.

Texas Pastor Ed Young may consider the Democratic Party “godless” and the reason God refuses to bless the United States, but his state may be in for a blessing since Republican Ted Cruz has managed to get reelected to the Senate following a surprisingly competitive race with “godless” Democrat Beto O’Rourke.