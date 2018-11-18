Olivia Culpo Flaunts Smooth Legs In South Beach, Miami

It’s no secret that Olivia Culpo has amazing legs and she isn’t afraid to flaunt them. On November 17, the 26-year-old was spotted strutting her stuff for a charity event in South Beach, Miami, a report from Hollywood Life noted.

Culpo was attending the first-ever Sports Illustrated swimsuit soccer event, which was held in association with CACP Sports. Proceeds from the event will go to the Best Buddies charity, a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In the photos posted by HL, newly single Culpo can be seen wearing a teeny tiny red, white, and black Versace romper with her long smooth legs on full display in the Miami sun. The former Miss Universe completed the outfit with high-heeled ankle boots, a black and silver belt, and silver wrist candy. The romper was featured in Versace’s 2019 resort collection and included a logo tee-inspired top half combined with super short bottoms.

It was a celebrity-studded event as many A-listers showed up to show their support for the charity. There were a number of Sports Illustrated models, including Kate Bock, Myla Dalbesio, and Robin Holzkenand; NFL athletes Chad Ochocinco Johnson and Rashad Jennings also made an appearance, along with LA Galaxy’s Landon Donovan. Actor Ryan Phillippe was also spotted out and about during the festivities.

Director of GACP Sports, Garrett Navia, thinks the event will be a good time for all and is hoping to make it an annual occurrence.

“Once we have our athletes, celebs, and models out there playing each other, I know it’s going to become pretty competitive,” Navia told Miami New Times. “But beyond the competition, it will be a ton of fun for everyone involved.”

As for Culpo, the I Feel Pretty actress is staying busy and spending time with family and friends after recent split with ex-boyfriend Danny Amendola, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“I have a Sports Illustrated event this weekend in Miami,” she told Entertainment Tonight, “then I’m going home [to Rhode Island] for Thanksgiving. Then I’m filming a new show in L.A., so a little bit of acting. Then I have another fashion line coming in a few months.”

The model is also not quite ready to get back into the dating scene. While attending the CMA event this weekend, she was asked whether or not she was hoping to mingle with a handsome country star but Culpo was quick to shut it down.

“No,” Culpo said quickly. “For the record, no.”