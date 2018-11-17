April Love Geary Dons Skimpy Lingerie To Show Off Baby Bump, Says She’s Grateful Despite Losing Home To Fire

April Love Geary may have lost the home she and Robin Thicke shared after it was engulfed by the California wildfire, but the model still has plenty to be thankful for.

The 23-year-old model shared a picture on Instagram of herself wearing nothing but some skimpy lingerie, showing off the growing baby bump as she and her singer boyfriend prepare to welcome their first child together. Geary noted in the picture that she’s “grateful,” which could come as a surprise to fans who have been following the very trying week for the couple.

As ET Online noted, the couple was forced to flee their Malibu home in advance of the rapidly spreading Woolsey Fire, one of two that has brought destruction to California. Though the Woolsey Fire has been much smaller in terms of acreage destroyed and lives lost that the Camp Fire further north in the state, it still managed to cut a path through some exclusive Malibu neighborhoods, destroying a number of multi-million dollar homes.

The one that Robin Thicke and April Love Geary shared was among those lost. Afterward, Thicke told ET Online that they were shocked but able to get out some essentials before the fire overtook their home.

“We just packed everything we could in the car, some guitars, some family albums, my computer with all my music on it, and got a bunch of baby stuff. You never really think it’ll actually happen,” he said.

“You know, you think of what you would have done, but you just can’t really prepare for that kind of thing.”

Like April Love Geary in her racy Instagram post, Robin Thicke expressed some hope after the fire and said they planned to rebuild the home. Thicke also said he was grateful for the work of the first responders who put their own lives at risk to save people from the fire.

“We shook as many hands as we could today, and we’re getting supplies to the shelters where they need it now. [I just want to] create awareness for people to send in whatever they can to help,” Thicke said.

“The best thing to do is go to the Red Cross and Cal Fire for donations, or to find out where the shelters are, where people need help the most, and just to keep everyone in your prayers and your thoughts.”

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are expecting their first child together in just a few more weeks.