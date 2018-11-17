Tekashi 6ix9ine Fires Management, Cancels Tour After Learning He Was Being Extorted

After repeatedly eluding death, all-the-while while managing to chart on Billboard an unprecedented 11 times over the past year, Tekashi 6ix9ine formally announced that he has overhauled his entire management team on Friday, November 1.

Less than 24-hours before making his long awaited return to Power 105.1The Breakfast Club, Tekashi posted to Instagram with a video in which he cautioned all venues to avoid booking shows in his name unless they speak with him personally. In the same breath, the Brooklyn rapper declared that he has rid himself of all former business associates, and will be making his own deals for the time being.

While sitting with DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamagne Tha God, Tekashi further elaborated on his reasoning for cleaning house. According to the self-declared King of New York, it dawned on him that he was being taken for a ride after he recently contacted a venue he was scheduled to perform at to let them know he was turning down a $60,000 offer he had become aware that they made to his camp.

As he tells it, it was at that point that he was met with outrage from a client who swore that his company had just sent over a down payment of $80,000. As the conversation progressed, Tekashi learned that the company had actually reached an agreement with his manager to do 15 dates for $3.6 million. Tekashi admitted to being aware of the shows, but said that as far as he knew, he was only getting $300,000.

Tekashi then jumped a bit further down the timeline of events to reveal that at some point during the dispute, the agent on the other end of the line let him know that he was given personal information on him so that he might be able to use violence to pressure the rapper should he refuse to abide by the contract.

“These dirty a** f**king promoters called these dudes and they said, ‘Yo, his mom lives at this address. Gave him my address, and said if he doesn’t do the show go do something to his mother,” said 6ix9ine. In addition to cutting those managing his dealings loose and confirming that he is also disassociating himself from the Treyway camp, Tekashi said that he has cancelled the tour dates he had lined up to follow the November 23 release of his Dummy Boy album.

Since dropping the bombshell, Tekashi’s former booking team have reportedly denied his accusations. The Blast reports that the party in question has reached out to them with claims that the 15 dates he discussed and the money behind them was business as usual and that no threats were ever made to him and his family.