‘The Young And The Restless’ Tracey Bregman Finds Symbol Of Hope Amidst Home Burned By California Fires

Star of The Young and the Restless, Tracey Bregman, who portrays Lauren in Genoa City, lost her home to the devastating fires in Malibu, California. Almost nothing survived, and yet, she found one delicate survivor that brings hope in even the most terrible of times.

In the rubble that was once her precious home, Bregman found a red ceramic piece of her artwork. The bright color stood out against the black of the burned items. Even more amazing, the piece is delicate, and she said that its wing broke off simply hanging on her wall, but the fragile masterpiece still managed to survive the inferno as a symbol of hope.

The Daytime Emmy winning actress posted a photo, and she proclaimed, “I was left a gift.” She went on, “it just proves #lovealwaysprevails #hope #nevergiveup #loveislove.”

Earlier this week, the Inquisitr reported that Bregman spoke out on the CBS Daytime show The Talk about the terrible reality of losing her house.

Bregman told the hosts, “at first, I was actually telling people to come to my house for safety. That’s what’s so crazy. This is my third evacuation since I moved there in 2004, and we’ve gotten close, but it’s never been where we actually had this kind of damage.”

While many of her personal items had been boxed up for a photoshoot of her house recently, Bregman still lost so many absolutely irreplaceable items including her late father, Buddy Bregman’s NAACP award. Plus, her children’s baby books went up in flames with the house as well, and she provided parents with tearful advice.

“If you have children, please photograph every page of their baby books.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best invited the actress and her entire family to spend Thanksgiving with them in Nashville where Bregman also owns a small place that she recently bought.

Ultimately, she’s incredibly grateful that her family and animals made it out of the danger zone safely, but that still does not mean that the reality of losing her house to the fires is an easy one to face. Bregman indicated on The Talk that it will take years to rebuild if that’s what she decides to do, which means in the interim, she has to have a place to live and make countless decisions to accomplish replacing her house.

Earlier this week, Bregman’s Y&R family tracked down the original vinyls of her dad, Buddy Bregman, and gifted them to her to replace the ones she lost in the fire and thought she’d never see again.