Supermodel Gigi Hadid Slams Critics Who Say That She Is Successful Because Of Her Privileged Background

It’s not new for supermodel Gigi Hadid to dominate fashion pages of different newspapers and magazines with her catwalks, fashion campaigns, public appearances, and hot Instagram pictures, but every now and then she comes in the limelight for other reasons too.

The 23-year-old stunner recently made headlines after she clapped back at her critics who say that Gigi’s claim to fame and success is because of her privileged upbringing. For those who don’t know, Gigi’s father, Mohamed Hadid, is a super rich real-estate magnate from Los Angeles, while her mother, Yolanda Hadid, was a former model and used to be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Gigi lambasted those who unduly criticize her successful career and said the following.

“People say that I don’t deserve to be where I am because I come from this successful family, but my parents were f***ing hard-working. My dad was a refugee, my mum was on a farm, went to New York and worked to send money back to her family. They worked their a**es off and they’ve given me a life because of their hard work, and I work hard to honor that.”

And not only she talked about how her parents rightfully earned their current wealthy status, but she also spoke about her own work ethic and pointed out that she knows people who gained success solely on the basis of nepotism and how she doesn’t think very highly of them.

“I’ve worked with them, they suck,” she said of those people. “So work hard and be nice. We are all given titles by the world and we are told we’re one thing, and we’re flattened. We’re told that we’re not good enough.”

This isn’t the first time that Gigi has spoken about her parents’ dedication and how they earned their wealthy status. In an interview with Vogue Australia in July, Gigi spoke about her mother, Yolanda, who supported her family in Holland through her hard-earned money which she made in the U.S.

“There are so many girls who come [from] all over the world and work their a**es off and send money home to their families like my mother did, and I wanted to stand next to them backstage and for them to look at me and respect me and to know that it’s never about me trying to overshadow them or take their place.”

The model added that when she started modeling, she wanted to prove herself “so badly that sometimes [she] would overwork [her]self.”

Gigi’s younger siblings Bella Hadid, 22, and Anwar Hadid, 19, are also models.