Jessica Chastain Secretly Welcomed Baby Via Surrogate

Jessica Chastain had added a new role to her resume: mom. Us Weekly reports that the Zero Dark Thirty actress and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, secretly became parents of a baby born via a surrogate. Chastain and Preoposulo got married last year and had been dating for five years.

According to Us Weekly, Chastain first hinted that there was an addition to her family when she was seen pushing a baby stroller on the set of her movie, Eve, in Boston. She covered the top of the stroller with a blanket, presumably to hide the child’s identity from the public. Days later, Chastain’s husband was spotted taking a car seat into a hotel alongside his wife.

Page Six reports that the baby is a girl and that her name is Giulietta Passi Chastain. She’s also reportedly 4-months-old.

Even though her famous mom hasn’t made an official public statement about her birth, Giulietta has been out and about.

This week, Chastain, Preposulo, and their new bundle of joy were photographed in New York and were on their way to a pediatric appointment, according to Page Six. They also report that last week the baby attended the inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Galeries Lafayette, an upscale department store.

Jessica Chastain steps out with baby welcomed via surrogate https://t.co/PHm3hA8a0D pic.twitter.com/S7r0Hc1JFR — Page Six (@PageSix) November 17, 2018

Chastain joins a growing list of celebrities who have had a baby via surrogate. Actress Gabrielle Union recently revealed that she and Dwyane Wade used a surrogate to become parents as well.

“A lovely day,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram announcement. “We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” they both captioned the photos.

Union has been open about her struggles with infertility in the past and has publicly discussed her past miscarriages in her memoir. In the book, she said that she had eight or nine before learning that she had a condition called adenomyosis, which causes infertility, Glamour reports.

It doesn’t look like Jessica Chastain has made any revelations about her fertility. But she did donate $2,000 this year to a GoFund Me for a woman’s infertility treatments, E! Online reports. The woman had left a somewhat argumentative comment under a photo of Chastain wearing a pro-feminist T-shirt. According to E!, Chastain visited her fundraising page and made the donation despite the tone of the original comment.

“I am pro-choice and I believe that everyone has the right to make their own decision. I read about your journey to become a mother and it broke my heart,” Chastain wrote. “I hope that your dream will come true in 2018! Much love to you.”