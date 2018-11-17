Iggy Azalea Shows Off Tight Abs In Blue Crop Top

With every new Instagram post, Iggy Azalea reminds her 12 million followers and fans just how amazing her body is and just how much she enjoys flaunting her curves. In her most recent post, Iggy is showing off her incredibly tight abs and thick thighs. The 28-year-old can be seen wearing a blue velvet crop top with matching pants, with her back arched and her breasts pushed forward.

The rapper is posing on a bed surrounded by pillows, her usual long blonde hair is long gone and she is now rocking a short cotton candy-pink bob that frames her face and sits right above her shoulders. Iggy is showing off her toned tummy while looking directly into the camera with her makeup done with a more natural look and a nude lip.

Iggy captioned the photo, “New Classic Records” with a question mark, which could be a hint that she will be dropping new music really soon. The New Classic is the name of the rapper’s debut studio album and she has mentioned wanting to get back into creating similar tracks.

“I really wanted to get back to that energy and not the pop energy of The New Classic that I think people had kind of come to expect from me,” she told Idolator. “Not that those songs are bad, I just think it felt a little bit predictable,” she added.

The snap seems to have been edited to give off a very retro, rustic vibe. The blue wall behind the singer has been tweaked to have a two-toned burnt effect, which plays up the classic pop vibe mentioned in the caption.

Fans were clearly loving the look as they flooded the comment section of the photo. “Omg Iggy bad,” one fan commented, while another professed their love and asked for the rapper’s hand in marriage.

Iggy found herself in a bit of drama recently when it was reported that she got into an altercation with Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, who ended up throwing a drink in the “Fancy” singer’s face while both ladies attended a Cardi B event, as previously mentioned by the Inquisitr.

The rapper didn’t let the incident affect her too much though.

“Am I just going to have a half and half wig for the rest of the night?” she said in a video posted to her Instagram story, according to a report from People. “What kind of Jerry Springer, ‘Who’s Baby Is This?’ Dr. Phil sh*t is this? Oh my God, I am a grown up!”

The report also stated the rapper has signed a $2.7 million deal with a new record label. The new deal also allows her to keep ownership of masters, sign other artists, and still be totally independent.