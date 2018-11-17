Rumored Google Pixel 3 Lite Photos, Specs, And Features Get Leaked Via Russian Tech Site

Google might be working on a more affordable version of the flagship Pixel 3 to compete against Apple’s iPhone XR, as photos purporting to show the tech giant’s budget-priced phone leaked out earlier this week, courtesy of Russian tech website Rozetked.

While Rozetked’s report was written in Russian, a report from the Verge provided details on what was published, noting that the so-called Pixel 3 Lite’s photos were said to be the first to show off the phone ahead of its announcement. Based on the leaked image, the device will come with one feature that has noticeably been absent from the iPhone since 2016, and has been disappearing from many other handsets in the years that followed: a headphone jack.

Still citing Rozetked, the Verge wrote that the Google Pixel 3 Lite will come with a 5.56-inch, 2220 x 1080 IPS display, a Snapdragon 670 processor, and a plastic case, thus justifying its status as the rumored cheaper version of the standard Pixel 3. Per GSM Arena, the Pixel 3, which was announced in October and released earlier this month, comes with a Snapdragon 845 processor and an aluminum frame. It has the same display size and a similar pixel resolution, but comes with a costlier OLED panel comparable to the ones found in the iPhone XS and Samsung Galaxy S9.

This might be Google’s budget Pixel, complete with headphone jack https://t.co/SvpPzr1Lc4 pic.twitter.com/ttCYH0jybi — The Verge (@verge) November 16, 2018

In a separate report, TechRadar wrote that the Pixel 3 Lite is expected to include a 12-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a 2,915 mAh battery, all of which also match the specs of the regular Pixel 3. Pricing is expected to be in the range of $400 to $500, which would make the rumored budget device substantially more affordable than the base Pixel 3 ($799).

While the Verge noted that the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL had “spoiled” both devices weeks before they officially arrived, with Rozetked in particular being the first to leak the latter device, the publication stressed that the new leaks should be taken “with a grain of salt,” firstly due to certain inconsistencies on the photos. According to the Verge, the Google logo on the back of the purported Pixel 3 Lite looks more like a “C” than a “G,” thus making the leaked images potentially dubious.

In addition to the logo-related peculiarities on the rumored Pixel 3 Lite, the Verge also cited a previous statement from Google’s senior vice president of hardware, Rick Osterloh, who said in March 2017 that the Pixel line should “[stay] premium.” Furthermore, Google’s controversial decision to do away with the headphone jack on last year’s Pixel 2 after criticizing Apple for doing the same was brought up as another reason to doubt the new leaks.