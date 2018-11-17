‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Thanksgiving Lies And Secrets!

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview shows that Genoa City gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving, but all is not perfect as long-held secrets come out and the baking doesn’t go so well.

It’s Thanksgiving, but that doesn’t mean a complete respite from the drama. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) confronts Sharon (Sharon Case) about what happened to J.T. At first, Sharon tries to deny the whole thing, according to Y&R spoilers from Inquisitr. “It’s the circle of deception and disappointment that surrounds Mariah,” according to Grimes. “Mariah needs to get the truth, so she can fully understand the situation that her mother is now embroiled in.”

Mariah doesn’t let Sharon lie her way out of the situation, and ultimately, Mariah agrees to win Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) back to ensure that Tessa doesn’t somehow spill the beans about what Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) did to J.T. that fateful evening.

Meanwhile, Thanksgiving at the Abbott’s is “quite the event,” according to Jack (Peter Bergman). He appears to invite Kerry (Alice Hunter), and perhaps love is even in the air after a more than a year of a dry spell since his divorce from Phyllis. Traci (Beth Maitland) created an absolutely beautiful holiday table, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) shows up to enjoy the day with family, but it could end up being bittersweet without her mom, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) attending.

Next week on #YR, Abby has some competition, Nate confronts Devon and Mariah talks to Sharon about J.T. pic.twitter.com/Rc4veeS444 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Victoria scares Nick (Joshua Morrow) a bit by announcing she’s cooking. While that could turn out to be a rough meal, Nick shows up to a family gathering with Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Christian ready to celebrate. Nikki is there too, willing to partake of Victoria’s suspect cooking skills.

Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Sharon and Mariah look surprised and happy to see a huge holiday celebration show up courtesy of the Rosales family. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) brings in a giant foil covered turkey. Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) looks less than thrilled, but she’s bearing a Thanksgiving side dish as well. Plus, Lola (Sasha Calle) and Arturo (Jason Canela) are there along with Abby, who appears to have put aside her worry over Arturo and Mia. If Abby ends up at the Newman Thanksgiving as well, she’s going to be stuffed from three big meals, but family time is probably worth it.

While there’s more to Thanksgiving in Genoa City than turkey, it looks like at least briefly on Turkey Day everybody gets a chance to be happy.