Camille Kostek Caught Twerking On The Sidelines Of A ‘Sports Illustrated’ Event On Instagram

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, was caught busting a move during a Sports Illustrated event that brought models and athletes together to raise money for a good cause. The publication shared an Instagram video of the model doing her thing as the cheerleaders appeared to be doing a dance routine in the sand at a celebrity beach soccer game. It was captioned “@camillekostek is #NeverNotDancing on the sidelines of our celebrity beach soccer match.” The ex-Patriots cheerleader wore some denim shorts and tied her shirt in the front to make it a crop top. Camille starts off mimicking the dancers, but ends up twerking for the cameras.

The event was the first of its kind, and benefited Best Buddies and The Little Lighthouse. The models from their second-annual #SISwimSearch competition were present too, and they all helped to promote the event through social media in the days leading up to it. Kostek did a little promoting of her own on Instagram, sharing a selfie while wearing a very low-cut tank top. Her hair was down in large curls, as it covered up her right eye. Camille captioned the picture, “all the glam bam wham comes out for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.” Fans agreed, saying “Stunning as always!” “Wowzersssssss,” and “Bringing it!”

The SI model’s Instagram stories show her having a good time, as she got her makeup done for the celebrity match and joked that “sink fries are the best fries” as she ate her food out of a bathroom sink. Camille also showed up to a party with the exact same top as another model, but they embraced the moment by joking that they were twinning. Plus, there were video shorts from what looks like the after party, with tons of people enjoying the music and dancing.

The model also shared video clips of the actual game, and it looked like there was a great turnout, with many people having a good time. Hopefully SI was able to generate tons of money for the charities too.

In addition to making a name for herself, Kostek is notably Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend. The football player even opened up about helping his girlfriend with her fitness goals, detailed SI.