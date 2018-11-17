Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Wrap Filming On Their Christmas Special, Find Out When It Airs

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are doing the holidays right this year. The famous couple has landed their own television Christmas special, that will include music and some celebrity guests.

According to a Nov. 17 report by Bustle, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will host a fun-filled holiday celebration this year, and some of their famous friends will join them in the festivities. The show, which is being called A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, will air on NBC this holiday season.

The report reveals that John and Chrissy’s family will be in attendance, as well as friends such as Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, who will drop by for some holiday fun. In addition, the entire cast of the Netflix original series, Queer Eye, including Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, and Bobby Berk, will be in attendance.

As many fans already know, Legend is due to join The Voice next season as one of the judges, and his fellow co-stars, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Kelly Clarkson, will also be making cameos during his Christmas special. However, it is currently unclear whether or not Shelton, Levin, and Clarkson will use their famous pipes to bust out some holiday carols.

John Legend, however, will be performing holiday-themed songs from his recently released Christmas album, while Chrissy Teigen uses the skills she’s learned hosting Lip Sync Battle to emcee the entire special.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the holiday special will also welcome stars such as Darren Criss and his former Glee co-star, Jane Lynch, as well as singer Meghan Trainor. The trio will join others such as Stevie Wonder, Zach Galifianakis, and Kenan Thompson, who will also be stopping by the special event.

It looks like it is going to be a very busy holiday season for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Legend is also slated to perform at NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center alongside stars such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Brett Eldredge, Kellie Pickler, Pentatonix, Martina McBride, and America’s Got Talent winner, Darci Lynne Farmer.

The event will be hosted by Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin, who will walk viewers through the performances and the lighting of the 72-foot tall Norway Spruce Christmas tree from Wallkill, New York.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Christmas special will officially kick off the holiday season on NBC by airing on Nov. 28.