Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves In White Sweater As She Gets Into The Christmas Spirit

Kim Kardashian is seemingly ready for Christmas. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media this weekend to post a festive holiday photo of herself.

On Saturday, Nov. 17, Kim shared a snapshot of herself getting into the Christmas spirit to her Instagram account. The mother of three is seen sporting a gorgeous white turtleneck sweater as she stands in front of a Christmas tree filled with bulbs of various sizes, shapes, and colors.

Kardashian wears her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose, soft waves in the photograph. She also rocks a natural makeup look, which includes a light pink lip color, and a natural looking eye, complete with long, dark lashes. In the caption of the photo, Kim reveals that she “can’t wait” for her friends John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Christmas special to air. Kim, as well as her mother, Kris Jenner, are both set to appear on the holiday themed programming, which is set to air on NBC at the end of the month.

The reality star will reportedly join an array of celebrities guests for the event, as it marks the first holiday special for John and Chrissy, but could be the first of many.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner will join the cast of the Netflix original series, Queer Eye, including Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, and Bobby Berk, for the show’s holiday special.

Other celebrity guests are set to include The Voice coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend is set to join the judges’ panel during the next season of the show.

Other stars such as Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Meghan Trainor, Stevie Wonder, Zach Galifianakis, Kenan Thompson, and more will also appear with Kardashian on the holiday special.

As many fans know, Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, have been friends with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for years. The couples have made no secret about how close they are, but things have taken a rocky turn for the friends this year following Kanye’s political rants and support of Donald Trump.

“[John and Chrissy] are both upset with Kanye, but don’t want to publicly bash him because that really doesn’t solve anything. They would like to actually have conversations with him behind closed doors to make him aware of their feelings and hope that he gets to a place where he can see things from their perspective,” an insider told previously told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see Kim Kardashian on John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s holiday special, which will air on NBC on Nov. 28.