Chanel West Coast Rocks A Psychedelic Fur Coat On Instagram

Chanel West Coast rocked a psychedelic fur coat on Instagram as she sat on the edge of a pool at a party for the Herring & Herring Issue 5 launch. The party took place at the private home of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx Vodka. There were photographs floating on top of the pool, possibly from the magazine. The issue is called “Behold,” and it focused on beauty and what it means to individuals.

“After each portrait session we spoke with our subjects about the idea of beauty and asked them to reflect other own personal stories, experiences and thoughts by putting pen to paper, in hopes of inspiring all of us to look deeper both at their portraits, and at ourselves, in our own quiet for self-acceptance and the journey towards realizing our best selves.”

The fur coat that Chanel wore had many vibrant colors, including pink, purple, and yellow. She paired it with an all-black outfit, along with a necklace with a large pendant. Fans poured in with their comments, with one person saying, “You’re so adorable” while DJ Dankish said, “I love your hair.”

Recently, West Coast has been sharing tons of photos to her social media of herself wearing different colored wigs, but it looks like fans love her natural look too. These photos include a series where she wore a light pink wig in an all-pink bathroom, along with shots of her in a blue wig that she wore during an episode of Ridiculousness.

The rapper’s Instagram story is promoting her show tonight in El Paso, Texas at the Back Nine Bar. Chanel posted a message to her Facebook page saying, “#TEXAS!!! Come Party with me,” followed by details of the show. Doors open at 9:00 p.m. and it’s a $20 cover.

Chanel usually shares video clips from her shows, so we might see some updates from her El Paso event on her Instagram today.

Meanwhile, she’s had to deal with some ridiculous rumors about how she’s Lee Norris, and opened up to In Touch Weekly about what it’s been like to deal with it.

“It’s sad that I have these kids that feel like they can relate to me and stuff. I’m a girl. I was born a girl. This is a huge rumor, just like the Kidz Bop thing, and I’m trying to get all of that off the Internet. I don’t know — I have like, some weird Internet stalker that’s trying to make me look crazy.”

But as hard as it might have been for her personally, Chanel sounds like she’s trying to be mature about the whole thing. Hopefully it’s working out for her on the legal front.