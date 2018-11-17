Metallica Donate $100,000 To California Wildfire Relief Efforts, Says ‘Every Little Bit Helps’

The California wildfires have caused much damage and left so many people homeless since they hit the area on November 8. The heavy metal band Metallica — which calls San Francisco home — wants to help with the relief efforts and has announced that they have given $100,000 to charity.

As of the afternoon of Saturday, November 17, CBS News is reporting that the Camp Fire is now 55 percent contained and the Woolsey Fire is 82 percent contained. But the air quality in the region is now the worst in the world, the death toll currently stands at 74, and there are more than 1,000 people unaccounted for.

Clearly, cleaning up the area and getting members of the community back on solid ground is going to take a lot of time and money. That is why receiving aid from various donations is crucial to many Californians. Metallica’s large contribution will surely help many people.

The band — James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo — revealed on Friday, November 16, that they were making the donation through their All Within My Hands foundation, which “aims to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band for years, as well as encourage participation from fans and friends.”

In a news posting on the organization’s website, the “Enter Sandman” performers stated that they are giving $50,000 to the North Valley Community Foundation, which will use the money to assist several local organizations serving evacuees and first responders, and the other $50,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, which supports the LAFD’s efforts in protecting the community and their employees.

“We would like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need and our first responders in any way you can by donating money, non-perishable food, clothing, and other supplies, or by giving your time volunteering or providing temporary housing. Every little bit helps,” Metallica said.

Also on Friday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees released a video of their acoustic performance of the song “All Within My Hands” that was recorded on November 3 during the All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert & Auction, which took place at the Masonic in San Francisco and raised $1.3 million for the charity. Watch the clip below.

Metallica is selling an audio version of the complete benefit concert on their website and all of the net proceeds will go directly to the All Within My Hands foundation.

Meanwhile, the group resumes its “WorldWired Tour” on November 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The jaunt, which started in 2016, has dates lined up in the United States and Europe though the end of August of 2019.