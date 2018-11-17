Kristina Romanova Flaunts Curves In Bikini & Chunky Acrylic Jewelry On Instagram

Kristina Romanova continued to share more photos of herself wearing Tropic of C swimwear, which is designed by model Candice Swanepoel. The new Instagram pictures show her posing in a dark gray bikini, which has a simple and elevated design. The top has a basic cut with extra-thin straps, along with some high-cut bottoms that let her flaunt her curves. Kristina also wore some amazing chunky jewelry that looked stunning with the bikini. This included a clear necklace, along with some clear bangles mixed in with silver bangles. The model also wore some matching earrings, and wore her hair slicked back. The backdrop is equally intriguing, with the photoshoot having taken place at a Utah resort called Amangiri.

In the first photo, Kristina was photographed from the side, as she accentuated her curves and placed her hands on her head. She looked to her left, and there was an interesting play of light and dark in the image. The second photo is of the model looking straight at the camera, as she gave a little bit of attitude and placed her right hand on her hip. Fans responded positively, with many people sending their love and calling her “beautiful,” “stunning,” and one person commenting that “this photoshoot is everything.”

Many people are also commenting on the incredible scenery, which looks like something out of a movie. In fact, the location of the shoot, Amangiri Resort, has recently become a hotspot for celebrities, and although it may look to Americans like it’s located in a foreign place, it’s right here in America, in Canyon Point, Utah. People like Brad Pitt, Gordon Ramsay, and the Kardashians are known to have vacationed there, detailed Pop Sugar.

For those who may be wondering how Romanova became successful, it sounds a lot easier than it probably was when she described it for Frivolette.

“My introduction to the modeling business has occurred in Volgograd V.G.models [sic] agency. I came there on the advice of friends. They liked me, my pictures were sent to New York. And so things heated up.”

Romanova was also featured in the video for the late Swedish DJ Avicii’s song “Wake Me Up,” which undoubtedly helped her global visibility. Since the video was released in 2013, it has had well over 1.7 billion views, many of which were likely added after the beloved DJ’s apparent suicide on April 20, 2018. Romanova acknowledges this in the Frivolette interview, saying, “A lot of people recognize me because of the clip for the song ‘Wake Me Up.'”