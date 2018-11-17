Fox’s Chris Wallace Declares There Isn’t Much Chance That Donald Trump Will Sit For Mueller Interview

After Chris Wallace's recent interview with Donald Trump, which will be aired on Sunday, the Fox anchor is fairly certain that the president won't be sitting for an interview with Robert Mueller.

Chris Wallace, the anchor of Fox News Sunday, has suggested after conducting an interview with Donald Trump that it is highly unlikely that the president will end up sitting for a Robert Mueller interview.

As the Hill has reported, Wallace issued this proclamation on Friday while he was taking part in Fox’s Shepard Smith program so that viewers could watch a special preview of Wallace’s upcoming interview with Trump which will be broadcast on Sunday.

Even though Chris Wallace chose not to discuss the interview in its entirety and kept quiet on certain subjects so that viewers could later watch it for themselves, he did state that he had specifically asked Donald Trump whether he would ever consider properly sitting down with Mueller to candidly talk about the ongoing investigation revolving around Russia’s alleged election interference. As a consequence of this interview with Trump, Wallace believes the president will almost certainly not be sitting down for an interview with Robert Mueller.

“I will say this. I don’t think there’s very much chance that he is ever going to sit for an interview with Mueller.”

Chris Wallace after interviewing Trump: I don't think there's a chance he'll sit "for an interview with Mueller" https://t.co/EEDwzT2D0Z pic.twitter.com/XurIdrUfKZ — The Hill (@thehill) November 17, 2018

Chis Wallace, it should be noted, almost certainly did not shirk his duties in interviewing Donald Trump, as he is well known for his hard-hitting questions, which includes the many he asked Putin when he sat down to interview him earlier this year, according to the Washington Post.

In fact, during this interview Wallace even presented Putin with a hard copy of Robert Mueller’s indictment of Russian military intelligence officers and then went on to describe what it meant. Not wanting to look at these papers on camera, Putin asked Wallace if he could place them on the table that was between them instead.

After Chris Wallace’s interview with Trump, the president later told reporters that he had responded to written questions from Robert Mueller and answered all of these, although he did state that he had not actually delivered them to Mueller and didn’t elaborate on any specific plan to hand the answers in.

Donald Trump has repeatedly called Mueller’s Russia investigation a “witch hunt” and on Thursday stepped up his criticism by claiming that those working for Mueller have been “screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want. They are a disgrace to our Nation and don’t care how many lives they ruin. These are Angry People, including the highly conflicted Bob Mueller.”

It is widely believed that even more indictments will be coming from Robert Mueller in the days to come and Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California has written that Trump’s recent comments about the investigation “leads me to think that more indictments are coming soon.”

With Chris Wallace fairly certain that Donald Trump will not be sitting for an interview with Mueller, all that is left for the public is to watch and wait to see what happens.