Emily Ratajkowski Lifts Her Dress To Show Off Her Legs, Thighs In Sultry Instagram Post

American actress and world-famous fashion model Emily Ratajkowksi wastes little time in winding her social media following up with seductive pictures and shares. Most recently, the brunette beauty took to popular social media platform Instagram to share a steamy snapshot that focused heavily on the model’s toned legs and thighs, leaving little to the imagination when it comes to Ratajkowski’s trim physique.

One of the most highly regarded names in the modeling industry on a global basis, Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to sharing provocative poses and racy outfits with an adoring audience of admirers. In this image, the model poses while somewhat awkwardly seated on a wooden railing which belongs to a simple veranda. Ratajkowski has pulled the long Lulus black one-piece up about her upper thigh, leaving the length of her long legs exposed, her feet thrust into a pair of low-cut black canvas sneakers. The footwear in question bears some resemblance to 1980s Chuck Taylors, style staples in their own right.

The black dress is extremely tight, hugging all of the model’s signature curves, accentuating her prominent bust and svelte hourglass figure. Staring directly into the camera with moody eyes that bely a bit of attitude, Ratajkowski’s expression is one of cool and practiced poise. The I Feel Pretty actress has accessorized with a prominent diamond ring, and has styled her deep brown locks straight and parted in the middle.

Despite having only been live for less than an hour as of the writing of this article, Ratajkowski’s share has already attracted a great deal of attention from her captivated audience. Having accrued over 250,000 likes and 750-plus comments, it’s clear that the fans and followers of her Instagram account are absolutely loving the revealing image despite the somewhat improvised pose.

Emily Ratajkowski has made headlines most recently for her progressive stance on beauty standards and on female empowerment, per Fox News. Taking to the stage to speak at the GQ Australia Men of the Year Awards, where she was given the International Woman of the Year Award by the lifestyle and fashion publication, the American starlet had a few words to share on the subject.

“I think Woman of the Year is a pretty crazy title. But what I think about what’s important in 2018 for both men and women, it’s about defying stereotypes. It’s about being multi-faceted… It’s about wearing a string bikini on the beach and at a protest.”

And Ratajkowski would know, having been arrested — alongside comedienne Amy Schumer — for publicly protesting the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, per CNN. While she did not don a string bikini for said protest, opting for a white crop top and jeans instead, her point was clear.