Kanye West Donates $150,000 To GoFundMe Of Chicago Police Shooting Victim Jemel Roberson

Kanye West continued his recent efforts to give back to the city that raised him on Friday, November 16, and he did so in a manner which the grieving family of Jemel Roberson couldn’t appreciate more, following his death in a tragic police shooting earlier this month.

TMZ reports that heading into the weekend, Roberson’s family had been praying for donations to come along in hopes of eventually meeting their goal of raising $10,000 to cover the expenses that have mounted since his passing. That was before Kanye reportedly came through and dropped ten separate installments of $15,000 into the fund. Word got around about the $150,000 sum after one fan shared a screenshot that shows the repeated listing of Ye’s name beside each five figure contribution on the page’s sidebar.

Kanye has really taken on a philanthropic spirit over the past couple of months, with HotNewHipHop confirming one of his more recent endeavors being the donation of all proceeds from his YEEZY Calabasas Track Pant sales to funds covering the devastation that resulted from the November 2018 wildfires. But while his generosity has been spread about from the West Coast to the African continent, most of the help that the legendary musician and fashion designer has committed himself to lending has gone to Chicago – where he’s linked with Chance The Rapper to tackle several community based initiatives.

Kanye donates $150,000 to family of Jemel Roberson, the Chicago security guard killed by police: https://t.co/a7d2JUV0RU pic.twitter.com/AQdZ3ooaSF — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) November 17, 2018

Kanye’s aid to the Roberson family may be the most heartfelt act of giving we’ve seen from him since his return to the Windy City. As Autumn progressed, Roberson had reportedly begun working extra days and taking overtime shifts in order to build his bank up so that he could have the means to splurge on his son come Christmas. Unfortunately there would be no turning back from his willingness to put his safety at risk as a security guard at Manny’s Blue Room Bar in Midlothian, when his attempt at subduing an armed patron who had wounded four others turned for the worst.

According to the New York Times, the responding officer arrived on the scene in the wee hours of Sunday morning, November 11, to find Roberson straddling a gunman whom he had managed to wound and take to the ground. Roberson was armed himself, however, he was authorized to carry firearms as a bouncer for the establishment. Confusion over who was who in the scenario reportedly led to the officer opening fire on Roberson – with some witnesses contending that he ignored shouts of “security!” in the midst of the chaos. Roberson was later declared dead at an area hospital.

An investigation into the developments that took place in the lead up to the shooting is ongoing.