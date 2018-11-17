Kylie Jenner Spills Out Of Sexy Black Top While Sipping Drinks With Friends

Kylie Jenner hit the town with her girls this weekend, and she wasn’t afraid to show some skin in the process.

According to a Nov. 17 report by Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner stepped out on Friday night to have drinks with her friends. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to share some photos from her girls night out, and flaunted her killer curves in the process.

Jenner is seen rocking a skin-tight, low-cut, black tank top while sitting at the dinner table on Friday. Kylie’s ample cleavage is on full display as she strikes a sultry pose for the camera.

In the sexy snapshot, the makeup mogul’s blonde hair is seen parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun behind her head. She rocks small earrings and a full face of makeup, which includes shimmering pink shadow in the corners of her eyes, which she revealed was from her “Chill Baby” palette.

Jenner also wears a pink lip color and has her eyebrows are also darkened for the outing. Kylie is seen enjoying a fun night out as she sips a yellow fruity drink, which may have alcohol in it, seeing as how she turned 21 earlier this year.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner’s figure would never reveal that she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott earlier this year. However, it seems the reality star may be adding to her family very soon.

Us Weekly reports that Kylie and Travis are actively trying to get pregnant again and that they hope to add another little bundle of joy to their family very soon.

Recently, Jenner spoke out about being a mother and revealed that she absolutely wanted to have another baby in the future. She even claimed that she wanted to have another little girl and that she was busy picking out future names.

“I want another baby but when is the question and I’m definitely not ready right this second. And I don’t know when I will be. I have [been thinking about names] but I haven’t found anything that I love love. But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, but I want her to have a feminine name,” Jenner stated.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.