Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In Sexy Crop Top, Shoots Moody Look At Camera

American model and television personality Kendall Jenner took to popular social media platform Instagram just moments ago in order to share a seductive, moody look with her millions of fans and followers. Striking a pose that spoke a certain dangerous quality in promotion of a new adidas Originals line, the elder Jenner sister represented the athletic line with a practiced poise.

In the image, Jenner is shot from below, the photographic frame cutting her off just below the waist. Kendall can be seen under dim blue light, conjuring a sinister and almost horror-inspired aesthetic. This is particularly evident given the choice of background, which is composed of a taut nondescript tarp — which reflects the gloomy blue illumination — as well as exposed wooden rafters. The fit and trim fashion model is wearing a high-cut crop top that shows off her slender physique and accentuates her slight hourglass figure. Her flat stomach is featured prominently, emblematic of what the brand obviously seeks to achieve in promoting global fitness and sport.

The top itself ironically sports long sleeves bearing the traditional white bands the belong to the adidas brand, as well as a broad white collar that almost lends a Wednesday Addams look to the dark-haired beauty. This suggestion is further reinforced by Kendall’s choice of hairstyle, which sees her signature chestnut tresses styled severely straight, some strands restrained by a pair of large hair clips.

The world-famous fashionista and runway model has been making headlines most recently for her rumored low-key romance with NBA star Ben Simmons, per Hollywood Life. Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner have been spotted in each other’s company multiple times over the past few months, most recently being spotted sharing a night out on the streets of Philadelphia to kick off the month of November. While competing rumors suggest that Kendall Jenner is involved with Anwar Hadid — brother to her good friends Gigi and Bella Hadid — these latter speculations seem not to hold the same degree of authenticity as those surrounding the Simmons slash Jenner pairing.

As Harper’s Bazaar reports, Kendall Jenner also made quite the impression as she walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year, drawing a great deal of public attention and praise for her stunning looks. From a punk-rock plaid getup that left little to the imagination to an enormously elaborate black and silver bikini complete with dark wings comprised of reeds and stars, no ensemble was too eccentric for the rising star.

Kendall Jenner continues to be one of the hottest names in the modeling world. It remains to be seen what heights the young personality can achieve.