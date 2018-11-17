'RadarOnline' says the Sussexes want their own space ahead of their first baby's arrival.

Expecting your first baby can be a stressful time for any couple, but when you are in the spotlight like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it ups the ante, and privacy is hard to come by. For this reason, the latest buzz is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are eyeing a move out of Kensington Palace before their new baby arrives.

Radar Online says that Meghan & Harry are currently living in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, but they are looking for some breathing room amidst the increasing pressure for stories and news on the pregnant duchess.

One insider is saying that though Prince Harry and Prince William obviously have a bond, they’d like a bit more privacy. “Harry and Meghan want to move, and need more space, but they don’t want to live next door to William and Catherine.”

After the death of Princess Diana, the brothers shared her home, and years later, Prince Harry moved next door to Nottingham Cottage. It seems that both brothers are ready to finally live separate lives with their own families. “They are planning a formal division of their joint royal household, which is based at Kensington Palace, and the creation of separate courts to reflect their increasingly different responsibilities.”

With three children and a future which includes ascending to the throne, Prince William’s life looks very different from that of newly married Prince Harry. The brothers are also planning to finally split their offices into two different locations.

“They will soon have separate offices and separate lives, so it would make sense for them to live further afield. There is no reason why Prince Harry and Meghan’s London home has to be at Kensington Palace. There are plenty of other options, including using their own money to buy their own place. Kate and Meghan live very different lives. And that is likely to become more marked over time.”

This new rumor comes amidst the stories that Markle has a serious diva side, and that Harry has uttered the phrase, “Whatever Meghan wants, Meghan gets.”

As the story goes, Markle was checked during her search for the right tiara before the royal wedding. Meghan reportedly wanted to wear a tiara with Russian lineage, but the queen said no. She reportedly told Harry that Duchess Meghan will wear what she is given and that’s the final word. Markle looked beautiful in a tiara which belonged to Queen Mary.