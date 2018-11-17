Demi Rose Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Latex Dress

Demi Rose stepped out in Hollywood this weekend to show off her her famous curves. The Instagram sensation sported a very sexy look while visiting Los Angeles on Friday night.

According to a Nov. 17 report by Daily Mail, Rose was photographed by paparazzi wearing a skin-tight pink latex dress. The mini dress left little to the imagination, and showed off Rose’s ample cleavage, as well as her long, tanned legs.

Demi wore her long caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and styled in soft curls for the outing, and completed her look by rocking a pair of bright green heeled boots and carrying a black leather handbag. The green boots retail for over $1,600 and are made by Vetements. Many fans have come to know Rose via her Instagram account, where she often posts modeling photos of herself for her followers. However, she is also the former girlfriend of Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, rapper, Tyga.

Although Demi hails from Wolverhampton, she says that a move to L.A. could be in the cards for her, especially since she has dreams of starring in films and becoming a Bond girl. “Movies have always been a passion of mine since I went to stage school. But another ambition is to become a Bond Girl, as I love the style and glamour of those films,” she stated in a recent interview.

Back in September, Demi opened up about health and fitness and claimed that everyone tells her she’s the “healthiest” person that they know. “I try to keep as healthy as I can. With travelling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter,” Rose admitted.

Demi also confessed that with her figure she has to be very careful, because she tends to gain weight very fast, which means “no birthday cake” for her. “My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake! All I’ve eaten today is nuts. I’ve managed to eat a whole pot. I feel guilty as there’s a lot of fat in the nuts. That’s my treat! So I’m happy,” Rose previously stated in an interview.

Fans can keep up with everything Demi Rose does by following her on Instagram.