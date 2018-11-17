Olivia Culpo Pours Out Of Sexy Red Dress While Partying With Girlfriends

Olivia Culpo spent the weekend hanging out with her gal pals. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to social media to reveal that she was headed off to see her fellow models, and did so wearing a very revealing dress.

According to a Nov. 17 report by Daily Mail, Olivia Culpo took to social media on Friday night to tell her fans that she was planning to party with her girls. The model wore a skimpy red dress, which showed off her ample cleavage.

Culpo also wore a full face of makeup, which included a red lip color, and a smokey eye. She had her shoulder-length, dark hair parted down the middle and worn in soft, loose waves for the outing.

Olivia is currently spending some time in Miami after a messy break up with NFL star Danny Amendola. As many fans will remember, Culpo was in Australia to shoot photos for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue last month when photos of Amendola getting flirty on the beach with bikini-clad sports reporter, Bianca Peters, surfaced online.

The couple allegedly split soon after, and Olivia has been spending time with her family and friends following the break-up.

When Olivia Culpo appeared at the CMA Awards recently, she was asked by Entertainment Tonight if she was ready to start looking for love again following the split with Danny Amendola.

“No. For the record, no,” the model stated, adding that she had a lot on her plate in the coming months. “I have a Sports Illustrated event this weekend in Miami, then I’m going home [to Rhode Island] for Thanksgiving. Then I’m filming a new show in L.A., so a little bit of acting. Then I have another fashion line coming in a few months,” she told the outlet.

As for the reason why she attended the CMA awards, Culpo admitted that she is a huge fan of country music, and the model even dished on her favorite artists.

“I am a country music nut! I love Old Dominion, I love Lady Antebellum, I love Florida Georgia Line. It’s so hard to choose [a favorite]. If Shania Twain were here, it’d be her. I’m obsessed, Olivia stated, adding that it would be “really cool” to grab a selfie with Chris Stapleton.

It looks like Olivia Culpo is getting over her break up blues just fine, and has a lot of good things to look forward to as the end winds down.