Meghan Markle Appears ‘Anxious’ In New, Official Royal Family Photos, Says Expert Face Reader

The rest of the family isn't living their best lives, either.

Meghan Markle appears “anxious” and “unhappy” in a new series of photographs of the Royal Family issued last week, a professional face reader tells Women’s Health.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, last week Clarence House (Prince Charles’ official royal residence) issued a series of photographs to commemorate Prince Charles 70th birthday. The photos show Charles’ side of the Royal Family – himself, his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles, and his own children (Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle) and grandchildren (Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte).

Unfortunately for fans hoping to see Duchess Meghan’s expanding baby bump, the photos were taken before Meghan had announced to the world that she was pregnant. And unless you’re an expert on photography, pregnancy, and/or women’s abdomens, there’s nothing to see there.

The Prince of Wales with his family in the garden of Clarence House. The photo was taken by @ChrisJack_Getty to mark The Prince’s 70th birthday. pic.twitter.com/L7mnUY6nD7 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018

As it turns out, though, there’s more to those photos than meets the eye, says Dan Hill, professional face reader and author of the book Famous Faces: Decoded. Hill says that Meghan, as well as other people in the photos, don’t look like they’re living their best lives.

Specifically, Hill points to the photo below of Meghan.

Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday. The photos were taken by Chris Jackson in the garden of Clarence House. pic.twitter.com/A2LTJDTdvE — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018

He says that in that photo, the Duchess’ face betrays discomfort.

“The outer eyelids, eyebrows are up. The eyes are wide. It even looks to me like the right side is probably pulled out a bit on that smile… There is a sense of imprisonment for this family, I’m sure at times, given the duties and the family dynamics.”

Not for nothing, Hill says that the other photo of Meghan, the one where she’s doubled over in laughter, is genuine.

“Whatever joke was told by the camera person or something, it certainly worked for her,”

It’s not just Meghan, however, who apparently was having a bad day that day. Kate, says Hill, has an expression that looks “forced” and that her downcast eyes betray sadness. William looks downright “disgusted” he says, despite his valiant attempts to cover it up with a smile. Harry is a mixed bag, looking “angry” in one picture and genuinely happy in another. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles both display smiles that are “forced” and are meant to disguise underlying tiredness or anger, he says.

Of course, what Hill fails to recognize is that posing for group photographs just isn’t fun for most people. If you’ve ever been a part of a wedding party, you now who tedious and exhausting those long photo shoots can be. Now imagine doing that while trying to wrangle three kids, all with the pressure of representing your entire family to the world. Perhaps the family can be forgiven for doing their best to power through it that day.