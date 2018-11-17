Michael Avenatti Turfed From California Offices For Non-Payment Following Domestic Violence Allegations

Embattled lawyer Michael Avenatti has had a string of negative publicity recently, making headlines for all of the wrong reasons.

As Fox News details, Avenatti was recently dealt a major blow as one of his law firms, Eagan Avenatti, was ordered to be evicted from its current rental space in a California complex. The lawyer and his firm have been told that they must vacate the office space, which is currently located in the Newport Beach area. Avenatti responded to the ruling, saying that it was a “non-event” as he was in the process of moving from that locale in any case.

Nonetheless, the matter of the unpaid rent and other expenditures remains. After having been successfully sued for $213,000 by Irvine Company — the property owners — Avenatti attempted to delay the eviction notice, arguing that he had made an oral agreement with the landlord. Despite having skipped both a November 1 hearing and the most recent November 16 hearing, as the New York Post relays, and despite having contended that both his former firm and his current firm — Avenatti & Associates — had an oral agreement with the landlord, the landlord in question denies Avenatti’s narrative on all fronts.

Michael Avenatti would go on to tell media outlets that Eagan Avenatti and Avenatti & Associates are two distinct firms, but reside at the same physical address and employ the same staff.

Michael Avenatti's law practice evicted from offices https://t.co/35BvhshtyH pic.twitter.com/WiH0lqgPkQ — New York Post (@nypost) November 16, 2018

Perhaps most famous for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her ongoing battle against President Donald Trump, Avenatti has been considered by some political pundits to be a contender for the 2020 presidential election. Per reporting from the Hill, Avenatti is “still considering” the notion, despite his arrest on charges of domestic violence. For his part, Michael Avenatti flatly denies that there is any substance to these allegations.

“I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman,” Avenatti stated during a press conference. “I have been an advocate for women’s rights my entire career and I’m going to continue to be an advocate… I’m not going to be intimidated from stopping what I’m doing.”

Per the CBC, Avenatti was arrested on Wednesday, November 14, on charges of felony domestic violence. He was released the same day, after posting $50,000 bail.

“I wish to thank the hard working men and woman of the LAPD for their professionalism, they were only doing their jobs in light of the completely bogus allegations against me,” Avenatti declared in a written statement offered up via his law firm.

“I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night. Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated.”