Kourtney Kardashian Goes Braless In Barely-There Top At Event With Scott Disick & Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out on Friday night, and she was dressed to impress. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunted her famous curves in a barely-there top as she attended an event with ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

According to a Nov. 17 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian gathered her gal pals, including Larsa Pippen, Amanda Lee, and Brittny Gastineau, as she attended the VIP event for Street Dreams in West Hollywood over the weekend.

Kourtney was photographed wearing a pair of black pants and going braless as she donned a white top, which tied in the front. The barely-there shirt showed off Kardashian’s ample cleavage, as well as her flat tummy, toned abs, and muscular arms.

The reality star wore her shoulder-length, dark hair parted to the side and styled sleek and straight for the outing. She also completed her look by wearing a watch on her left wrist and multiple layered chains around her neck, which drew even more attention to the fact that she was not wearing a bra.

While at the gala, Kardashian bumped into Disick, whom she shares three children with, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Scott had his girlfriend on his arm, but all seemed cool between the trio.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship seems to be going very well. The former couple even made headlines when they were spotted out to dinner with Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, earlier this month.

“Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page. Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott,” an insider told People Magazine.

However, the dinner was said to have a tense vibe to it, and the threesome allegedly looked to be having a business meeting instead of a friendly sit-down about the children.

“It was a quick dinner. It seemed a bit tense. It wasn’t like they are all friends and were hanging out for fun. It looked more like a business dinner,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.