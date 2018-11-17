Kim Kardashian Flaunts Famous Booty In Skin-Tight Pants

Kim Kardashian has never been afraid to show off her famous curves, and Friday night was no different as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was front and center at an event in West Hollywood. According to a Nov. 17 report by Daily Mail, Kardashian joined her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and friends Larsa Pippen and Brittny Gastineau at the VIP event for Street Dreams on Friday night.

Kim was photographed wearing a curve hugging outfit, completely with skin-tight pants. Kardashian donned a pair of silver leggings, which showcased her famous curves, as well as a matching gray top, which flaunted her toned arms. Kim wore her long, dark hair straight and parted down the middle for the event, and carried a matching silver windbreaker over her arm. Kardashian wore no jewelry, but completed her look with a pair of black heels.

The reality star’s makeup was on point, as she sported a bronzed glow, nude lip, and brown eye shadow for the event, where she met up with her family and friends, including Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, who were also in attendance for the gala, despite Kourtney Kardashian’s presence there.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s plate has been very full at the moment. In addition to having three children, she has also been filming scenes for the upcoming season of KUWTK, and working on her KKW Beauty line.

Meanwhile, rumors are running wild that Kim and her husband, rapper Kanye West, may be getting even busier in the future. Sources tell Life & Style that the couple known as “Kimye” are considering adopting a little boy from an orphanage in Armenia, where Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian, had family.

“They’ve been in contact with an orphanage in Armenia that they visited three years ago, and they are planning a trip over there in the next few weeks. Robert’s family was Armenian, so it feels totally natural. Kim doted on her dad and would love a little boy who reminds her of him,” an insider revealed.

Kim has been open about her growing family in the past, and let fans in on the birth of her third child, which she and Kanye welcomed to the world via a surrogate after doctors told her that it would be much too dangerous for her to carry a third child.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!